15 Small Sectional Sofas to Provide Your Petite Space With Unmatched Comfort

Picture this: We're looking at the definitive list of life's greatest pleasures. Right between puppies and an early evening cocktail, in bold black ink, you will see sectional sofas. There's simply no better style of couch. And residing in a small home shouldn't stop you from owning the crème de la crème of living room furniture. With all this in mind, we have searched high and low for the greatest L-shape sofas with a width between 70 and 85 inches. Keep scrolling for our top 15 picks across all colors, styles, and price points. Happy lounging!

Video of the Day

It's pretty tough to beat this classic from West Elm. You can choose to have the chaise on the left or right side depending on your space's configuration.

This steal from Amazon also comes in charcoal gray and black velvet upholstery.

The unique legs add some character to this sleek sectional that comes with two coordinating bolster pillows.

Leave it to Castlery to make a perfect sofa. This midcentury modern sectional features a beautiful wood frame, splayed metal legs, and subtle tufting, and it can be easily switched between a left and right chaise.

This sectional is so classically Anthro in all the best ways. The handcrafted stunner comes in about 50 colors across five fabric types. It's also next-level comfortable.

This Amazon bestseller is ideal if you're working with a super-small space.

Just over $300 for a sectional? Unheard of! Score it in six different neutral shades.

Keep it sleek and simple with this dark gray linen L-shaped sofa.

This contemporary couch looks like it's straight out of a designer boutique. The minimalist silhouette is accented with sleek black metal tapered legs and slender, structured armrests.

Your space will look absolutely timeless with this traditional sofa from Pottery Barn. With endless neutral fabrics, you can customize your sectional for years and years of use.

This plush, memory-foam-topped L-shaped sofa really is everything you need for a comfortable and chic living space. It's giving off major West Elm vibes.

Latitude Run's Thompson is the move if you love the look and comfort of the previous model but with a little added tufting detail.

Apt2B allows you to easily personalize your purchase with three leg finishes and a whopping 64 upholstery options. This top-rated model is more than worth the price.

It's quite unsurprising that the Eddy is a West Elm bestseller. The perfectly petite 74-inch version is depicted above, although you can also go with the 90-inch wide option if you're working with a bit more space.

If you're craving a simple, modern design covered in ultra-luxe velvet upholstery, the Winston sectional is a go.