15 Small Sectional Sofas to Provide Your Petite Space With Unmatched Comfort

Picture this: We're looking at the definitive list of life's greatest pleasures. Right between puppies and an early evening cocktail, in bold black ink, you will see sectional sofas. There's simply no better style of couch. And residing in a small home shouldn't stop you from owning the crème de la crème of living room furniture. With all this in mind, we have searched high and low for the greatest L-shape sofas with a width between 70 and 85 inches. Keep scrolling for our top 15 picks across all colors, styles, and price points. Happy lounging!

1. West Elm Oliver 82" 2-Piece Chaise Sectional, $1,298

It's pretty tough to beat this classic from West Elm. You can choose to have the chaise on the left or right side depending on your space's configuration.

2. CosmoLiving Strummer 81.62" Modern Reversible Sectional Couch, $653.33

This steal from Amazon also comes in charcoal gray and black velvet upholstery.

3. Atwater Living Edison 83" Small Space Sectional Futon, $739

The unique legs add some character to this sleek sectional that comes with two coordinating bolster pillows.

4. Castlery Isaac 85.8" Reversible Sectional Sofa, $1,799

Leave it to Castlery to make a perfect sofa. This midcentury modern sectional features a beautiful wood frame, splayed metal legs, and subtle tufting, and it can be easily switched between a left and right chaise.

5. Anthropologie Katina 84" Petite Chaise Sectional, starting at $2,238.40

This sectional is so classically Anthro in all the best ways. The handcrafted stunner comes in about 50 colors across five fabric types. It's also next-level comfortable.

6. Honbay 78.5" Convertible Sectional Sofa, $419.98

This Amazon bestseller is ideal if you're working with a super-small space.

7. Sobaniilo 77.55" Sectional Sofa, $329.99

Just over $300 for a sectional? Unheard of! Score it in six different neutral shades.

8. Ktaxon 76.38" Reversible L-Shaped Sofa, $519.99

Keep it sleek and simple with this dark gray linen L-shaped sofa.

9. CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Francis 75" Reversible Sofa & Chaise, $619.99

This contemporary couch looks like it's straight out of a designer boutique. The minimalist silhouette is accented with sleek black metal tapered legs and slender, structured armrests.

10. Pottery Barn 81" Ember Upholstered Sofa With Reversible Chaise Sectional, starting at $1,399

Your space will look absolutely timeless with this traditional sofa from Pottery Barn. With endless neutral fabrics, you can customize your sectional for years and years of use.

11. Latitude Run Logan 77" Reversible Sofa & Chaise, $1,059.99

This plush, memory-foam-topped L-shaped sofa really is everything you need for a comfortable and chic living space. It's giving off major West Elm vibes.

12. Latitude Run Thompson 77.6" Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise, $1,069.99

Latitude Run's Thompson is the move if you love the look and comfort of the previous model but with a little added tufting detail.

13. Apt2B Scott 79" Reversible Chaise Sofa, $2,598

Apt2B allows you to easily personalize your purchase with three leg finishes and a whopping 64 upholstery options. This top-rated model is more than worth the price.

14. West Elm 74" Eddy Reversible Sectional, starting at $1,599

It's quite unsurprising that the Eddy is a West Elm bestseller. The perfectly petite 74-inch version is depicted above, although you can also go with the 90-inch wide option if you're working with a bit more space.

15. Mr. Kate Winston 81.5" Reversible Sofa Sectional, $550.40

If you're craving a simple, modern design covered in ultra-luxe velvet upholstery, the Winston sectional is a go.

