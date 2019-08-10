If you've been considering a sofa with wood accents, then you are very much on trend. Since 2018, Pinterest has seen an 829% surge in users searching for just that, according to data provided to us by the platform. Incorporating wood into your seating instantly warms a space in a way that only natural materials can. And designers are responding with wooden sofa designs that range from classic wood legs to imaginative wood frames that are sculptural masterpieces unto themselves. These are some of the designs we are swooning over.

This simple, classic design features a walnut-stained solid oak frame, tapered legs, and removable, foam-filled seat cushions. Sold in three colors — navy blue, steel gray, and light gray — the Devale is a customer favorite for its quality and style. It also rings in at a great price point for such a quality-made sofa.

Featuring an ash wood platform frame, this three pieces-in-one design — side table, sofa, and bed — is a smart choice for a small space and tight budget. Support legs are hidden in the back of the zippered cushion for your next houseguest to fully sprawl out.

Probably the most unique piece on the list, this trundle sofa is a dream living room space-saver when hosting overnight guests. With its thick wood base and deep seats, it's no surprise this daybed is a West Elm bestseller.

Rearrange the three detachable sections to your liking for the ultimate lounging setup. Select between medium-tone walnut and light oak wood legs. Plus, you can add an attachable ottoman for $325.

This button-tufted couch boasts gold-tipped legs, two rolled accent pillows, and rich wooden side panels. Get the midcentury modern look for less with this absolute steal of a sofa.

There's nothing better than a big, comfy sectional sofa — especially when it's this gorgeous. Customize your dream couch with West Elm's massive variety of fabrics and colors. The wood plinth legs combined with the duck feather cushions and top quality upholstery make for a contemporary statement piece that's simultaneously comfortable and welcoming.

This armless, tufted couch can instantly be converted to a sleeper sofa for overnight guests or daytime lounging. Select from a subtle blue-gray or a very trendy mustard tone that we're really digging.

AllModern expertly crafts some of the most beautiful, unique pieces that last for years and years. With removable armrests, seats, and back cushions, this convertible three-seater sofa easily transforms into a perfect sleep setup or chaise for ultimate reclining.

The timeless wooden frame of the Pascale may not play a starring role in this design, but imagine how the piece would look without it. The wood legs give the sofa more personality even in its simplicity. Plus, the button detailing is such a special addition.

Last but certainly not least, we have Maiden Home's Muir Sofa. We love it so much, we wrote an entire review about it. Modern, simplistic elegance at its finest.