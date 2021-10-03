9 Green Velvet Sofas We Just Can't Get Enough Of

Your home decor says a lot about who you are. And sticking a bold green velvet sofa right in the middle of your family room is a sure-fire way to make a statement. With green velvet sofas taking the design world by storm, you can easily find them on Anthropologie, Wayfair, IKEA, and more. Wherever you like to shop, your green velvet masterpiece will be there waiting for you.

Advertisement

Here are nine of our favorites.

This chesterfield sofa from Anthropologie looks regal from first glance, and it only gets better from there. With a solid wood frame, wood legs, and oversized armrests, you can comfortably sit on this sofa for years to come. And with sofa features like these, all your favorite people will be lounging with you. If you love Anthropologie's furniture offerings, make sure you also check out this dream couch.

IKEA is always a great idea when it comes to home decor. If you're not 100% sure you're ready to plunge into a green velvet sofa, this understated option is perfect for you. With a deep olive hue, you can easily spruce it up with some throw pillows or keep it subdued with the existing comfy back cushions.

Midcentury modern meets a traditional flair. This three-seater sofa is a statement piece with its royal green hue and distinctly Hollywood glamour silhouette. Image how it will look with some subtle golden decor and your favorite over-the-top flowers.

Advertisement

Enjoy this pick from CB2 and elevate your entire home decor with this seater sofa. This sofa was meant for a family, with its comfortable back cushions, easy-to-match color, and a solid wood frame. Everyone will love sitting on this practical piece but also marveling at its stunning features.

Sometimes when your design brain is in the velvet space, you want to go all the way with a plush velvet arm sofa. This three-seater sofa gives off midcentury modern vibes with its tapered legs and light accents. That means it will 100% fulfill your green velvet dreams.

Who said green velvet has to mean an over-the-top sofa? This minimal teal couch is ideal for small spaces, as its clean lines won't overpower the entire room. And with cozy seat cushions, you can easily add a bolster pillow and make this the comfiest spot in the house.

Advertisement

The epitome of a green velvet sofa, this piece is sure to bring all the eyes to your living room. With stunning velvet upholstery, a soft velvet feel, and pretty button tufting, guests will love lying on this versatile futon. Seriously, sofa beds just hit a whole new level with this one.

Did someone say luxe and mod just entered the same room? This stunning almost-blue velvet sleeper sofa is sure to wow even the pickiest of designers. With square arms, velvet upholstery, and slim legs, this piece perfectly embodies the velvet sofa trend. And you can get it right off of Wayfair!

Keep your velvet sofa modern with this understated piece. This retro-inspired sofa takes a modern twist with its clean lines, modular silhouette, and smooth velvet fabric. It's an easy way to give your entire living space a little makeover.