This Anthropologie Couch Is My Dream Couch

Out of all furniture, sofas scare me the most — they're long-term commitments, ​major​ investments, and, if you pick the wrong one, the unavoidable eyesore in your living room.

I've been thinking about a new couch for ages, but for each one I like, I find myself in an anxiety spiral about whether it's "too edgy," "too modern," "too midcentury," "too too tooooooo." Last night, I came across Anthropologie's Denver L-shaped sectional, a bold and substantial couch covered in luxe velvet. ​Whoa​. Here's what I like about it:

If you pick the right color, it feels like it won't date. It's neither midcentury, nor boho, nor art deco. It's just a hefty couch with some really nice finishings that make it feel elevated.

It reminds me of the couch my parents had when I was young! It was this burgundy velvet behemoth that they came to loathe and call "the crippler," but I have fond memories of it.

Velvet is one of the more cat-friendly fabrics thanks to its very tight weave. So many of the couches I love just scream "oversize cat scratcher."

The color choices are gorg. I'm into the olive green color above (Jade) but Navy and Cinnamon are also rather fetching. Only thing is the price: $3,298-$3,698, depending on which color you choose. I'm equally into the similar Katrina sectional (below), which has one less component but is still about $3,600.

If you live in tight quarters, there is a much smaller two-seater version of the Denver, starting at $1,258.60 — but with only a few color choices.

Sooooo. Verdict? I think I'll have to sleep on it for a while. And pinch my pennies for the foreseeable future.

Some Budget-Friendly Green Sofas

