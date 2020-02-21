11 Slipcovered Sofas That Will Make Your Life Exponentially Easier

When it comes to buying sofas, style and comfort are key. But if you're prone to spills, share your space with kids or pets, or simply like to switch up your look from time to time, we have an important recommendation: slipcovers.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Slipcovered sofas have removable covers that you can spot clean or even throw in the washing machine when they start looking a little rough around the edges. (That means a stunning white couch can actually be a reality.) Plus, it can even allow you to change up your sofa or sectional color without purchasing a new one. Sounds like a win-win, right? And worry not, slipcovered doesn't mean you're limited to one decor style. There are looks that work in any home decor.

Here are 11 chic slipcovered sofas, sectionals, and loveseats to scroll that will fit into just about any space.

This straightforward and chic sofa is ultra lounge-worthy. The style features square arms and reversible, removable pillow-inspired down-fill cushions. With a blend of rayon and viscose, it's the perfect place to binge your favorite show or cozy up with a cocktail. We love the style for just about any modern setting. Add extra throw pillows for extra comfort.

Slipcovers aren't just for sofas. This modern, squared sectional design by Amber Lewis, in collaboration with Anthropologie, brings a stylishly tailored edge to your living space. Removable, feather-filled cushions provide an easy carefree vibe. A comfy chaise is the perfect spot for nap time. Upholstered in a neutral stripe, this stunning piece is a lounge-worthy addition to any room of your home.

Advertisement

This modern slipcovered couch is the perfect addition to a den, home office, or even a playroom. Covered in stain-resistant performance fabric, the style comes in three colors. If you're looking for a slipcovered sofa that's for a smaller space and less bulky, then this is a top pick.

Bored of white slipcovered sofas? This chic love seat from Ikea comes in a dark olive green, which gives it an instantly sophisticated look. Approximately 6 feet wide, the single cushion style is perfect for an apartment. Add jewel-toned throw pillows and an ottoman in a contrasting shade, and you've got a dreamy spot for movie night and more.

Go for some glamour with this armless slipcovered sofa covered in black sateen linen. The look from CB2 is perfect for an elegant black and white living room, yet the down-wrapped cushions make it comfortable enough for some deep conversations. It's a great neutral alternative to going with an off-white couch.

This welcoming sofa will instantly bring a relaxed aesthetic to any living space. Designed by Leanne Ford for Crate and Barrel, the floating pillow seat design comes with two throw cushions for extra comfort. The style comes in two sizes and offers four fabric choices that are machine-washable and stain-repellant. Either for kicking back with company or cozy catnaps, the deep seat look is endlessly cool.

Advertisement

This classic rolled arm slipcover couch from Pottery Barn is truly timeless. Sink into this sofa once, and you'll know how it got its name. Featuring an extra-deep seat design and three layers of thick padding on the arms and back, it's made for unparalleled comfort. This brand's best-selling collection offers the most customizable options anywhere, from sizes to performance fabrics, to fill and cushion style.

The clean lines of this slipcover sofa from Article feel very modern. The relaxed fit of its linen-look fabric gives it vintage vibes. Made with an extra-plush feather-mix fill, the couch is the ultimate spot to chill out. With two colors to choose from, including this denim blue beauty, the washable cushion covers make it ideal for everyday living.

With 35 premium tailored slipcover fabrics to choose from, this refined sofa from Williams Sonoma will give any living room an instant glow-up. Luxe cushions and rolled arms with plush padding guarantee extra comfort for movie nights or curling up midday. The style might be modern, but it still would look stunning in a traditional setting.

Advertisement

The low boxy look of this sofa from West Elm makes it a modern decor must-have. The three-piece design means you can also configure it as a love seat and lounge chair. With a removable cover available in multiple performance fabrics, and memory foam that keeps it both in shape and deceptively plush, this couch is an excellent choice for any busy household.

This roomy slipcovered sleeper sofa comes in a whopping 71 fabric options. The made-to-order style has comfy down fill cushions that are removable. Recessed arms make the 93-inch size appear less bulky. Perfect for guest accommodations or living room slumber parties, this is a great price point for such a stylish sleeper.