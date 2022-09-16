8 Spot-on Dupes for Sixpenny's Neva Sofa

The Sixpenny Neva Sofa has everything you'd look for in a couch. It's slouchy yet structured, casual yet sophisticated, and is equal parts comfortable and stylish. Don't get us wrong, we are ​totally​ in favor of investing in this sofa if it's within your budget. (Check out our product review​.​) However, with its two-seater starting at $2,499 and its beloved chaise sectional at $4,799, this purchase certainly isn't feasible for everyone. With that in mind, we rounded up eight similar models that embody everything we love about Sixpenny's elevated classic.

The Best Dupes for Sixpenny's Neva Sofa and Sectional

Urban Outfitters really outdid itself with this nearly identical sofa. Between the flanged seams, low-profile design, plush back cushions, and killer price, the Maia Sofa is a serious no-brainer. (Note: Flanged seams refer to the extended strip of fabric that serves as a trim on the upholstery.)

Have your heart set on a sectional? We totally hear you. Luckily, the Maia comes in this L-shape version as well. Just like the traditional sofa above, it's offered in four upholstery shades: cream, green, mustard, and terra cotta.

Joss & Main's modular reversible sofa includes an armless chair, two corner chairs, and a roomy ottoman. The sustainably-sourced four-piece set features a solid pine wood frame and stainless steel black-finished legs. Plus, the thick armrests add to its coziness.

L-shaped sofas aren't reserved for ultra-large living rooms. Keep it petite with this 84-inch modular bestseller from Albany Park that's plush, easy to assemble, and offered in seven stunning hues.

Handcrafted and made-to-order, Anthropologie's Denver Sofa represents customization at its finest. Choose from 11 fabrics, including velvet, wool, linen, and cotton. Plus, if you're in a hurry, Anthro often has a couple of pre-made, in-stock models that ship in two to four weeks.

Castlery couches never disappoint. The Verona's deep seats and low-slung frame make it the perfect spot to curl up and take a nap. Plus, the sleek brass-plated legs will add a little extra something-something to your living space.

Featuring flanged, down-filled back and seat cushions and a hand-built frame, this West Elm beauty is stylish, comfy, and constructed to last. On a scale from one to five (five being the firmest), West Elm places the seat firmness at a two. And if you're expecting overnight guests from time to time, opt for the slightly pricier sleeper version.

Latitude Run's double-cushioned masterpiece embodies modern farmhouse home decor at its finest. While this model strays the most from Sixpenny's design, it still features all our favorite components from the Neva: its low-profile silhouette, iconic flanged seams, and thin arms.