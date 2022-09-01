The 15 Best Deep Sofas That Are the Definition of Cozy

If you're searching for the perfect, lounge-worthy sofa, it's time to put deep sofas on your radar. With seat cushions ranging from 29 inches and up, these comfortable living room must-haves are perfect for taller folks or anyone who simply loves a good snuggle on the sofa. From traditional-style picks to more modern silhouettes, we rounded up the best deep sofas you'll be excited to sink into.

The Best Deep Sofas

This West Elm bestseller is modern and comfortable with "pillowy-soft" cushions that you'll want to snuggle in for days. Plus, you can customize this comfy find with four different widths, two depths, and dozens of fabrics.

With clean lines and a low profile, this extra deep-seat sofa is perfect for movie nights.

Add a pop of color to your living space with this modern sofa, complete with matching throw pillows.

Opt for a chesterfield sofa with deep seat cushions, tufted back cushions, and rolled arms for an elegant (and cozy) vibe.

With cream-colored upholstery and contrasting solid wood legs, this deep couch will instantly give your space a minimalist and modern look.

Kick back and relax with this extra plush sofa that's paired with a sleek steel leg frame.

Enjoy luxe velvet upholstery and perfectly cushioned seats with this highly rated pick from Albany Park. And if you need a bigger size, it's also available as a 121-inch sofa for larger spaces.

With removable cushions for easy cleaning and an effortlessly comfortable design, this sofa is exactly what you need for maximum comfort. And according to reviews, this sofa is as cozy as it looks.

This Crate and Barrel sofa's name speaks for itself. It's designed for lounging with low seats and extra soft cushions.

Make your dream piece of living room furniture when you customize this deep sofa with your preferred depth, cushion fill, and fabric.

Upgrade your living room with this luxe, modern, and deep-seat leather sofa.

Have a small space? You can customize this pick with a 60-inch width, along with plenty of upholstery options — from velvet to bouclé.

If you're looking for a sofa that blends style and comfort, look no further than this ultra-soft find.

Combine clean lines, deep seats, and a modern design and you get this gorgeous sofa from Anthropologie.

Amazon brand Stone & Beam has an overstuffed sofa that will have you feeling like you're laying on clouds.