The 15 Best Deep Sofas That Are the Definition of Cozy

By Pauline Lacsamana September 1, 2022
If you're searching for the perfect, lounge-worthy sofa, it's time to put deep sofas on your radar. With seat cushions ranging from 29 inches and up, these comfortable living room must-haves are perfect for taller folks or anyone who simply loves a good snuggle on the sofa. From traditional-style picks to more modern silhouettes, we rounded up the best deep sofas you'll be excited to sink into.

The Best Deep Sofas

1. West Elm Harmony Sofa, $1,599–$2,699

This West Elm bestseller is modern and comfortable with "pillowy-soft" cushions that you'll want to snuggle in for days. Plus, you can customize this comfy find with four different widths, two depths, and dozens of fabrics.

2. Apt2B 118-Inch Sage 2-Piece Cuddler Sectional Sofa, $3,798

With clean lines and a low profile, this extra deep-seat sofa is perfect for movie nights.

3. AllModern 85-Inch Rae Square Arm Sofa, $1,860

Add a pop of color to your living space with this modern sofa, complete with matching throw pillows.

4. Anthropologie Lyre Chesterfield Sofa, $2,198-$6,598

Opt for a chesterfield sofa with deep seat cushions, tufted back cushions, and rolled arms for an elegant (and cozy) vibe.

5. Joss & Main 102-Inch Liz Square Arm Sofa, $1,930

With cream-colored upholstery and contrasting solid wood legs, this deep couch will instantly give your space a minimalist and modern look.

6. Castlery 88.6-Inch Hamilton Sofa, $1,499

Kick back and relax with this extra plush sofa that's paired with a sleek steel leg frame.

7. Albany Park 84-Inch Kova Sofa, $1,890

Enjoy luxe velvet upholstery and perfectly cushioned seats with this highly rated pick from Albany Park. And if you need a bigger size, it's also available as a 121-inch sofa for larger spaces.

8. Home by Sean & Catherine Lowe 94-Inch Bailey Square Arm Sofa, $1,959.99

With removable cushions for easy cleaning and an effortlessly comfortable design, this sofa is exactly what you need for maximum comfort. And according to reviews, this sofa is as cozy as it looks.

9. Crate and Barrel 83-Inch Lounge Deep Sofa, $1,899

This Crate and Barrel sofa's name speaks for itself. It's designed for lounging with low seats and extra soft cushions.

10. PB Comfort Square Arm Upholstered Sofa, $1,299-$3,899

Make your dream piece of living room furniture when you customize this deep sofa with your preferred depth, cushion fill, and fabric.

11. AllModern Dionnen 101.2-Inch Genuine Leather Tuxedo Arm Sofa, $6,899

Upgrade your living room with this luxe, modern, and deep-seat leather sofa.

12. West Elm Haven Sofa, $1,499-$2,199

Have a small space? You can customize this pick with a 60-inch width, along with plenty of upholstery options — from velvet to bouclé.

13. Home by Sean & Catherine Lowe Veda 118-Inch Square Arm Sofa, $2,429.99

If you're looking for a sofa that blends style and comfort, look no further than this ultra-soft find.

14. Anthropologie Willoughby 2-Cushion Sofa, $1,498-$4,498

Combine clean lines, deep seats, and a modern design and you get this gorgeous sofa from Anthropologie.

15. Stone & Beam 89-Inch Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Sofa Couch, $1,093.36

Amazon brand Stone & Beam has an overstuffed sofa that will have you feeling like you're laying on clouds.

