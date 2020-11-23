The Best Leather Sofas for Every Budget

Buying a leather sofa online will always be a tricky thing to master (check out our ultimate online couch shopping guide for tips). But, if you've been in the market for a new sofa, there's no better time to make the jump than during Cyber Week. And while Cyber Week is still a few months away, we're providing you all our inside scoop about last year's sales and our best predictions for the deals ahead.

Advertisement

Leather sofas are perfect for homes with pets or kids, or just for the couple looking to infuse their living room aesthetic with a midcentury flair. Scroll down to see the best leather sofas we're hoping to score online during Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, including a few that are ​already​ significantly reduced.

If you've been looking everywhere for a black leather sofa, AllModern is here to answer the call. The best part? This sofa is already on major sale! Last year, it got as low as $1,040, so be sure to keep this baby on your radar. This midcentury modern sofa features a removable seat and back cushions, as well as two toss pillows. The sofa is available in a stunning caramel color as well.

Last year, Burrow offered $400 off orders $2,600 and up. It's super customizable and allows you to choose between slate, camel, and chestnut leather colors, as well as the shape of the arms and the finish on the legs. This price includes a movable chaise lounge, however, you can pay extra to add on an ottoman, a sleep kit, or bolster pillows. If you choose to add-on an extra, the site was offering $500 dollars off orders of $3,000 or more last year — so it'd be a smart call to get it all at once.​ Burrow is known for their tiered holiday sales, so we can definitely expect that again this year.

Advertisement

In addition to its rich brown hue, this couch features distinguished tufting along the back and arms. The cushions are super dense and deep, which will definitely make for the most comfortable experience imaginable. The sofa is currently on sale, but last year it got all the way down to 15% off for Black Friday.

This couch is available in a deep chocolate brown, as well as the camel-hued tan above. It has super deep cushions on the seat and back, both of which are removable. It's supported by a solid wood frame, and the cushions are filled with a high-density foam that will ensure your comfort no matter how long you intend to nap. While it's already reduced by 18%, it came in at a shocking $1,619.99 during last year's Cyber Week.

This sofa is already on sale for the same price as it was last year! In addition to offering buttery soft leather that only gets better over time, the clean-lined frame on this sofa supports overstuffed down-blend cushions on not only the seat but the arms, too. The exposed wooden trim gives its midcentury silhouette a modern update.

Advertisement

This stunning sofa is inspired by 1950s silhouettes, and it's perfectly sophisticated enough to make your home feel like a distinguished office in ​Mad Men.​ The back cushions are wrapped in down, which makes them super soft and cozy. Don't worry; the cushions still maintain a sense of support, as they feature an internal poly-fiber blend that will provide a sturdy base to support the down feathers. Last Cyber Week, it was reduced from $2,999 to $2,849. Nothing wrong with $150 off a bestseller!

This stunning couch features bolster cushions and tapered beech wood legs that are as sleek as they are supportive. The cushions are stuffed with high-density polyurethane foam and layers of fabric so you're sure to stay cozy. In 2020, it dropped in price over $1,000, but you can already score it for nearly the same low price.

This midcentury modern sofa features one large bench cushion, so you never have to worry about the cushions sliding around. While the back cushions are removable, they also feature zippers that hold them in place so that they won't move around or sag with age. Last year, Apt2B was offering 20% off sitewide, so this pretty sofa was nearly $500 off automatically, but you received an even bigger discount if you spent more, making it a great time to invest in other furniture as well.