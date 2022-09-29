The Best Adjustable Bed Frames at Every Price Point

Finding the perfect position to fall asleep in isn't always the easiest, especially if you're a picky sleeper. Tossing and turning, searching for pressure relief, back pain, all of this can keep you up and prevent you from getting a good night's rest. While it may be frustrating to find a solution, an adjustable bed frame can help you attain maximum comfort while snoozing. This might be especially true for those who experience sleep apnea, sleep paralysis, or restless leg syndrome.

How does an adjustable bed frame work?

Typically, an adjustable bed frame consists of movable joints that are operated by remote control. Because of its mechanical design, it will adjust to your liking, whether that's raising the lower or upper area of the frame. It's important to note that before buying an adjustable bed frame, you'll need to choose a mattress that it's compatible with. This usually means one without springs like a memory foam or hybrid foam mattress.

While the idea of an adjustable bed frame can seem complicated and intimidating, there are many that are quick to set up and operate with an app or wireless remote. And for those who might ask if adjustable frames are worth it, we'd like to think it's certainly a great option to try if you haven't been able to achieve your ideal sleeping habits.

From zero-gravity features to easy assembly, we've rounded up the nine best adjustable bed frames that can give you the rest you deserve. Plus, the options we've included are all available in a split king-size where each side of the bed is customizable. This can be extra beneficial for those who share a bed.

The 9 Best Adjustable Bed Frames

With zero gravity technology and a 50-night home trial, the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame is ideal for those looking for pressure relief throughout the night. Equipped with programmable memory, an anti-snore setting, and two USB ports on each side, it's additionally built with plenty of massage modes that can easily soothe aches and pains. The bed frame can also operate with an app or wireless remote control. If you're looking for luxurious features at an affordable price point, this one is a great option.

The Lucid Basic Remote Controlled Steel Adjustable Bed Base is great if you're trying to find a frame that won't break the bank. Simple and dependable, it's an ideal pick for those trying out adjustable bed frames for the first time. Along with its durable steel structure, it includes a generous five-year warranty. Because of its price, it features a wired remote control instead of a wireless one, so you'll want to determine if this is a deal-breaker for you or not.

If keeping your current decor is important, the Linenspa Adjustable Bed Base easily fits into many standard bed frames. Additionally, it's headboard-compatible, allowing you to style it exactly how you want to. With independent inclines on both the head and foot area, this frame also has a maximum weight capacity of 850 pounds and a super quiet motor while operating.

4. Best for Easy Assembly: Lucid L300 Adjustable Bed Frame (Queen), $622.73

If the process of setting up your adjustable bed frame sounds overwhelming, worry not, because the Lucid L300 Adjustable Bed Frame takes less than five minutes to assemble. Along with its wireless remote, this option is made with USB chargers and is Bluetooth-capable. While it's compatible with many different foam mattresses under 14 inches, you can conveniently purchase a Lucid mattress along with the bed frame on Amazon.

If having full-body adjustability is at the top of your list, the Casper Adjustable Base is definitely one option to consider. Built with a zero gravity position, this pick can preset your favorite positions to help you comfortably sleep night after night. You'll also enjoy a 30-night risk-free trial, fast and free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

While most bed frames have five- to 10-year warranty options, the Ghostbed Adjustable Bed Base includes a limited lifetime warranty. Impressively including an infinite amount of ergonomic positions, this frame also has 15 super quiet massage settings. Plus, you can customize its height to suit your sleeping needs. If that's not convincing enough, this frame also has under-bed LED lights, two USB ports, and 19 remote functions.

Luxurious and splurge-worthy, the Saatva Lineal Adjustable Bed Base is totally worth it for those looking to treat themselves. This bed frame includes full-body, leg, and head massage features, has zero-gravity support, and hugs the wall so that you can still stay close to your nightstand when adjusted. Plus, it includes free white glove delivery.

Integrating special technology that tracks your sleeping patterns, the TempurPedic Ergo Smart Base is a perfect upgrade for any smart home. Easily compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google devices, this impressive option can give you sleep insights to help improve the quality of your rest. It includes voice coaching, a two-zone massage feature, and an anti-snoring sensor that will automatically adjust 12 degrees to raise your head.

Have an eco-friendly home? The Avocado Eco Pro Adjustable Base is made with GOTS organic certified cotton, organic wool, and real wood legs. Alongside its alleviating dual-tension massage system, it features two silent motors, a 20-year warranty, and raises the upper area of the frame to 65 degrees. It's also shipped to you with setup included.