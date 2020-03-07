Reddit Knows Best: These Are the Best Mattresses for Back Pain

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

When it comes to online shopping, the best way to vet a product is to hear from real people who have also purchased that item. But between rumors of altered reviews and endless retailers with product overlap, sometimes the reviews just can't be trusted — which is why we're going straight to the source: Reddit. That's right, we went into the depths of subreddits to get the skinny on the tried-and-true best mattresses for back pain. Whether you have constantly sore shoulders or lower back flare-ups, here are the best mattresses according to the real people of Reddit.

It's important to note that every person is different and therefore will have luck with different mattresses. Luckily, most mattress companies now offer a 30-day (or more) money-back guarantee, so you can test out a mattress and return it if your pain doesn't go away.

1new_username jumped in right away with a favorable review of Purple's bestselling mattress: "We got one of those Purple mattresses and it was awesome for my lower back. I loved it." And miseri6325 seconded: "I'll have to second the Purple Mattress. My wife and I had a Tempur-Pedic. My wife is disabled with lower back/pelvic issues and I would wake up every day with a sore back and shoulders. After a week of using the Purple, my shoulders are awesome when I wake up and my back doesn't hurt nearly as much. On top of all that, my wife loves this mattress. Would definitely recommend to anyone."

Tempur-Pedic often tops the list of best mattresses, but the Medium Firm is especially loved on Reddit. One user, dbill333, adamantly wrote: "Don't waste money on imitations. It's worth it. You'll thank me ... unless you're allergic to polyurethane." And user Jp2585 reiterated the medium-firm sentiment: "Agree wholeheartedly. Bought one in May this year, the climate cool one I think, and it's incredible. Within a week my wife stopped having a sore back — I also never had aches after a long sleep — and we both fell asleep quicker and felt more rested. It's much pricier than your typical mattress, but the lifespan is 20+ years, plus it's the only mattress that can be doctor-prescribed, so if you can get a doctor to sign off on it you can claim it on your taxes."

A now-deleted user threw Tuft & Needle into the ring, and 81 upvotes and dozens of comments agree: "Three years sleeping on a queen Tuft & Needle mattress here. Still love it just as much as the first night I had it. My husband, who had back pain, also loves it. Super easy process/delivery, affordable and comfortable. 10/10 would sleep again." User phillibl chimed in agreement: "10/10 for my wife and I as well. We've had ours [for] three years" and Tateochip confirmed it's "wonderful, I've had it almost two years and it has resolved a lot of my lower back issues. People also tell me how wonderful my bed is and I've convinced three people to buy one."

When it comes to users who have tried 'em all, there's one mattress that seems to reign supreme: The Modway Aveline mattress. In response to another user who had similar shopping pains, user Liror says, "about 8 months I found a recommendation online for an Aveline mattress and it's been a game- (and life-) changer for me since. My back and body just love it; it's just the right amount of firmness for me." They even mentioned that they stayed at a nice hotel a few months after purchase and that's really what made them realize how much they loved the Aveline — they couldn't wait to get home. And at just over $300, you really can't go wrong.

As the second Tempur-Pedic and the single most expensive mattress on this list, we had to ensure that the Redditors were right about this one — and our research didn't lie. It seems a tad on the firmer side, but if you're at your wit's end with back pain, this one seems to be a Godsend. User Galaxy781 starts off by saying "I was having lower back and hip pain. We bought a Tempur-Pedic Luxe Breeze. I do not get in it every night and think — oh my, how cozy, or how comfy.....but, my back pain is gone. We bought the "soft" but it still feels pretty firm to me. Definitely no sagging like our old mattress." TryingToLive88 jumps in in agreement: "I have a chronic pain issue down my spine and went through about 10 different mattresses. The Luxe Breeze is the only thing that worked." It's certainly a splurge at $5,299, but consider it an investment in your everyday happiness.