This Is One of the Best Hotel Mattresses I’ve Ever Slept on (and It’s on Sale!)

I love a good hotel as much as the next person, and I just happened to come across one of my favorites during my most recent weekend getaway in New York City: the Made Hotel. Between the jaw-dropping decor and customer service, it's hard not to love the boutique, NoMad-based hotel. But what really sold me was how comfortable the bed was, and it happens to be on sale right now.

From the standard rooms to the luxury suite, each room in the Made Hotel is set up with a Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress. This award-winning design features cooling, contouring, and pressure-relieving foam layers paired with over 1,000 pocket springs for added support and durability. Starting at $1,899 for a queen, it's available in a range of sizes from a twin to a California king.

On a scale of one to 10, it's around five to seven with a relaxed-firm feel, which I can appreciate as a side sleeper (although it works just as well for back sleepers and stomach sleepers, too). It had the perfect amount of softness where I still felt supported, but I also didn't feel any shoulder strain from it being too firm. The bed and room were so cozy that I genuinely didn't want to leave and it makes me want to swap out my current memory foam mattress for a hybrid mattress asap.

Where to Buy the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress

If you also want to get the luxury hotel experience at home, you can find the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress on the Leesa website or on Amazon, both of which are currently offering deep discounts. On the Leesa website, you can score the mattress for over $300 off ( $1,899 $1,599) for a queen and get two free pillows until July 12.

On Amazon, you can get it even cheaper at 40% off ( $1,899 $1,138.99). There's no telling how long the Amazon sale will run for, so I suggest getting this deal sooner rather than later.