If your nights are filled with tossing and turning and you greet your morning with back pain, it might be time to upgrade your mattress. Finding a new mattress that fits your specific needs can help you not only rest easy at night but also improve your days, so you're no longer held back by annoying aches and pains.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To make your mattress search easy and online-friendly, we've rounded up the best mattresses under $2,000 that can be delivered to your door. We're finding mattresses for every type of sleeper, from side to back to stomach sleepers, for those needing pressure relief, and even those who run hot. Find your next high-quality mattress by exploring our under-$2,000 picks.

Our Top Picks:

The Avocado Green Mattress is a top-rated organic mattress, with over 16,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating, allowing you to be sustainability-minded without having to forget about your key mattress components: comfort and support. The Green Mattress features organic latex, wool, cotton, and "up to 1,414 pocked support coils arranged in five zones." It also avoids the use of glue, needle-tufting it by hand to create a toxic-free, quality mattress that's certified Climate Neutral, FSC approved, and GREENGUARD Gold certified.

Through the use of the brand's GelFlex Grid, which adapts and rebounds under the body, the Purple Plus Mattress is able to offer support and comfort around your shoulders and hips while offering more firm support under the back. This pressure release technology makes it optimal for those looking not just for better sleep at night but for fewer aches during the day. In addition to the GelFlex Grid, you'll find a top layer of SoftFlex Cover, which creates a comfortable barrier between you and the grid, and a base of Premium Comfort Foam which responds to movement, keeping you supported as you move and shift. This mattress also has optimal airflow, with over 1,400 air channels that keep you cool throughout the night.

Advertisement

Customize your mattress with the Saatva Classic, which allows you to choose the right level of firmness for you. The most popular firmness level is the medium-firm offering, Luxury Firm, but you can also opt for Plush Soft or Firm. This mattress is chiropractor recommended, featuring Lumbar Zone technology, a pillow top that relieves muscle aches, and coils that respond to your body and movements. You'll also find it cooling, in part because of its breathable, hypoallergenic, organic cotton cover. For those sharing a bed, it's also a great option for two main reasons: The Luxury Firm finds a balance between comfort and support and the high-density foam rails offer edge support, which prevents edge sagging which can reduce a mattress' sleep surface.

This popular hybrid mattress from Bear combines the qualities of an innerspring mattress with those of a foam mattress. The end result is a product that, thanks to the Hybrid Foam, offers pressure relief, while the innerspring coils offer optimal edge support and cooling. It also has four foam layers, each with a different benefit, from cooling gel memory foam that offers comfort and temperature control to a bottom layer of high-density support foam that ensures durability. If you're looking for a quality mattress that falls on the lower end of this budget, the Bear Hybrid is the way to go.

For back and side sleepers, the GhostBed Luxe is a great option. This mattress' seven layers offer comfortable body contouring, pressure point relief, cooling, and durability. This is a medium-plush mattress, promising sleep that, thanks to gel memory foam and the proprietary "Ghost Bounce" layer, feels like you're on a cloud. In addition to neck and back relief, this mattress also specializes in temperature control. The top layer of Ghost Ice Fabric is cool to the touch, reacting instantly to body heat, while the gel foam and cooling fibers enhance airflow and work to keep both you and your mattress cool as you sleep.

Advertisement

This mattress was named the number mattress for achy backs by The Strategist, and was voted the best innerspring mattress by Wirecutter in 2021. It offers four firmness level options and features a Euro-pillow top with gel-infused foam, pocketed coils, and their Extra-Edge support system. The different layers work together to create a mattress that supports and contours to the body — the pillow top relieves muscle tension and the coils offer targeted back support. For those who share a bed, you'll also find relief in the motion isolation technology, which ensures that even if your partner tosses and turns, your sleep is not disturbed.

The DreamCloud Premier combines a memory foam mattress with an innerspring coil to cushion and contour while still offering ample support. It's composed of six layers, including a cashmere-blend cover, 2.5 inches of a memory foam pressure-relief comfort layer, a motion transfer support layer, and 8.5 inches of individually wrapped coils, which help keep you cool throughout the night. If you want a thick, medium-firm mattress that feels luxurious both to the touch and during a night's sleep, this is the mattress for you.

While this mattress might be on the higher end of the budget, you're getting increased quality for that extra money spent. The Helix Midnight Luxe is ideal for side sleepers and those who sleep more restlessly, with memory foam offering pressure point and hip and shoulder relief. It features zoned lumbar support with over 1,000 wrapped coils that "cradle your body," in turn protecting your lower back. For pressure relief, Helix uses high-density Memory Plus Foam, offering medium firmness. The six layers feature high-quality materials and a design intended to support your body, preventing backaches while providing body-contouring comfort.