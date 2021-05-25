The 8 Best Mattresses for Stomach Sleepers

Experts consider sleeping with your belly down to be a less than optimal position due to the risk of neck and back pain. The good news is, the right mattress can provide the necessary support and pressure point relief to possibly prevent the aches frequently associated with this style of rest.

Advertisement

The best mattresses for stomach sleepers are medium-firm in order to keep your midsection from sinking down and help you maintain proper spine alignment. Memory foam and latex mattresses can be ideal because they cradle your body, while innerspring and hybrid mattresses paired with plush toppers can offer desired firmness and fluffy comfort at once.

Since there are tons of options to choose from online, we rounded up the eight best mattresses for stomach sleepers so you can buy the one that's perfect for you. All of the prices shown are for queen size.

Hot stomach sleepers should look to the Bear Hybrid, which combines coils for support, responsive transition foam for airflow and pressure relief, hypersoft cooling-gel foam for a chilled freshness, and premium comfort foam for body cradling. You won't find a breezier sleep out there.

Designed specifically for stomach and back sleepers seeking a firm mattress, the Helix Dawn checks all the boxes on a budget. Wrapped coils limit motion transfer, while high-grade polyfoam adds ergonomic support and Helix's special latex-foam hybrid alternative reacts to the body — all for an extremely reasonable price.

With over 1,000 active response pocket springs, the Leesa Hybrid is the tops for durability and stability. At the same time, a layer of memory foam contours the body, a layer of hole-punched foam offers breathability and bounce, and a soft, quilted cover feels comforting on the surface. The result is a cool, supported sleep that can't be matched.

Advertisement

The premium-yet-affordable Nectar mattress includes a shift-resistant lower cover, seven sturdy inches of standard foam, two inches of dynamically adjusting foam, three inches of high-density, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and a poly-blend upper cover with sweat-wicking, cooling technology. For the quality and comfort you're getting, it's a steal.

For an innerspring mattress, you can't do better than the Saatva Classic, which boasts a stellar dual-coil support system. A tempered support coil base is topped with high-density memory foam for pressure relief, individual comfort coils for minimal motion transfer, foam rails for firm edges, and a three-inch organic cotton Euro-pillow top for extra plushness.

Made of 100% natural Talalay latex, Saatva's Zenhaven mattress is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, dust mite-resistant, mold-resistant, and free of harmful chemicals. The flippable mattress is extremely suitable for stomach sleepers thanks to its five distinct zones of density that provide enhanced lumbar support and pressure point relief. Plus, there are cooling, soothing top layers of organic New Zealand wool and organic cotton.

Advertisement

Tempur-Pedic uses a pressure-relieving material originally developed by NASA, which means its memory foam mattresses are out of this world. The TEMPUR-Adapt medium hybrid, which pairs premium spring coils with the signature TEMPUR support layer, is no exception. Its cool-to-touch cover feels refreshing through the sheets and has an antimicrobial treatment for protection against common allergens.

The WinkBed Luxury Firm is a hybrid mattress that mixes individually wrapped, pocketed coils with a Euro-pillow top and gel-infused foam for the ultimate balance of support and coziness. Sturdy coils around the perimeter mean you can sleep on the edge without any fear of sagging or rolling off, making it perfect for two, while a cover derived from Tencel, a eucalyptus-based performance fabric, makes for a super cool and breathable experience.