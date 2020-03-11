The 6 Best Pillows on Amazon for Every Type of Sleeper

When it comes to Amazon, there's no product so basic that you can't turn your buying journey into a multi-day process of comparison shopping, review-reading, and finally, decision fatigue. Since that level of anxiety and exhaustion is, well, completely contrary to what buying a new pillow should be about (i.e .getting a better night's sleep), we've done away with the guesswork. Here are our favorite pillows you can buy on Amazon, so that a restful evening of better z​zzs​ is only a day or two away (provided you have Prime, of course).

Best Adjustable Pillow

Customize your perfect pillow. Simply add or remove fiberfill — which is left accessible via a zipper — to achieve the ideal resting head height. Reviewers state that this adjustable benefit makes it easy to find a comfortable position, whether you're prone to side or back sleeping. Plus, a set of these high-quality pillows rings up at a really reasonable price point.

Best Gusseted Pillow

A gusseted pillow design has a few advantages over the classic shape — it can help down and feather fills stay distributed evenly, offer a bit more support at the neck, and may even allow better circulation of air through the pillow (a definite perk when going through that initial "airing out" stage). This bed pillow is recommended for shoppers looking for medium-firmness, and its cotton cover is double-layered to prevent stray feathers from poking through (a definite benefit for anyone who has ever found themselves on the wrong side of a quill in the middle of the night).

Best for Most Types of Sleepers

If you're overwhelmed by the options, or just aren't sure what type of sleeper you are (anyone else fluctuate between back, side, and stomach? Just us?), this is a crowd-pleaser that might be your best bet. Casper's innovative "pillow-in-a-pillow" design features a removable outer layer that can be laundered, surrounding a "liquid-like" core that blends both support and "sink." Fans appreciate how it helps with proper neck support — and if it doesn't fit the bill, it's backed by Casper's signature 100-night guarantee, so it's a no-sweat purchase (and not just because of its cooling cotton cover).

Best Down Fill Pillow

Down purists, we've got you. Coyuchi's hotel quality pillow is filled with pure duck down sourced from USA-based farms, wrapped up in an organic cotton cover. The result is fluffy and lofty, pure and simple.

Best Ergonomic Pillow

This pillow is seriously firm — but then, that's what you want if you're trying to relieve neck pain and induce proper alignment. Contoured indentations for the head and neck make this pillow suited for both back sleepers and side sleepers, offering significant support that won't overly compress throughout the night.

Best Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow

This customer favorite is made of soft, yet supportive CertiPUR-US certified memory foam for top-notch pressure relief and breathable comfort. The ventilated design maximizes air circulation, plus a cooling side makes temperature regulation easy. Bonus: It includes a machine-washable removable cover.