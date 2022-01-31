How many of us have put up with lumpy beds, sore backs, or hand-me-down mattresses for much longer than we should have to avoid the dreaded new mattress purchase? Since buying a new one is notoriously expensive and often confusing, splurging on a new mattress often falls to the wayside despite a quality bed being essential to a good night's rest. So, for those putting off mattress shopping out of fear of cost, we've rounded up the best mattresses under $1,000.

Whether you're a stomach sleeper or back sleeper, or favor all-foam or innerspring mattresses, we've found several budget-friendly options that can fit your sleeping needs. You don't have to forfeit comfort in favor of cost, and these nine mattresses prove that.

Our Top Picks

These are our picks for the best mattresses under $1,000.

Nectar mattresses are built for every type of sleeper and sleeping position, with its CertiPUR-US Certified foams contouring to your body. Additionally, that foam works to keep you cool all throughout the night. According to Nectar, this is a medium-firm mattress, with the brand placing it at a 6.5 on a 10-point scale. The high-quality memory foam and affordable price point paired with its 365-day money-back guarantee sleep trial, make this one of our favorites under $1,000.

The brand-new Eco Organic Mattress is made in Los Angeles and features 8-inch pocketed coils, with 789 coils in the Queen, and three zones for ultimate comfort. It's made with GOLS certified organic latex, wool, and cotton — never any polyester, polyurethane foams, or toxic fire retardants — and the brand avoids using glue by opting for recycled steel coils to keep the layers securely in place. But the best part? It's incredibly affordable at only $999 for a queen.

This popular mattress from Helix comes in at just under $1,000, offering side-sleeper support, a medium firmness, pressure point relief, and its breathable, Soft Touch Design cover. The mattress pairs memory foam with wrapped coils to offer comfort and lumbar support. While this mattress is on the higher end of our budget, the materials and construction are high-quality, meaning it will last longer than some cheaper alternatives.

The Titan Firm Hybrid Mattress from Brooklyn Bedding ranks at the top of nearly every affordable mattress list, and for good reason. This bed offers firm-level support and is made of five layers, which include a gel memory foam top and a 6-inch core layer composed of up to 961 coils, which provides support and motion isolation. Thanks to the firmness, this is an ideal mattress for sleepers weighing over 250 pounds.

This mattress is designed to work with any sleeping position and any bed frame. The memory foam contours to your body, supporting stomach, back, and side sleepers. The mattress can also move and bend according to your bed frame, working with everything from box springs to adjustable frames. This breathable mattress additionally offers motion isolation, meaning that even if your partner tosses and turns, there will be no motion transfer to your side of the bed. An added bonus, this mattress comes with a lifetime warranty.

This popular mattress from Tuft & Needle is constructed with two layers of foam, a simple but incredibly effective design. The patented Adaptive foam shapes the body and relieves pressure points while also pushing your body heat away from you using a heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel. Reviewers rave about the pain relief they've experienced with this mattress, which finds a balance between firmness and comfort, making it an ideal under-$1,000 mattress for those who regularly experience back pain.

With over 7,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating, Layla has proved its memory foam mattress to be one of the best. Unlike other memory foam mattresses, Layla uses copper foam. When pressure increases, the copper in the foam instantly responds, creating a mattress that comfortably hugs the body while offering ample and dynamic support. It also helps you keep cool at night, with the conductive copper moving heat away from the body at rates quicker than foam not using copper.

The DreamFoam Elements Mattress by Brooklyn Bedding combines soft foam, ideal for comfort, and individually encased coils that target motion isolation and edge support. By bringing the two concepts together, it can offer the benefits of both, creating a mattress dually supportive and body-contouring. The Elements Mattress uses latex, which has a "buoyant quality" that offers pressure relief as you sink into the bed. Choose between soft, medium, or firm to get the mattress best suited to your sleeping habits and needs.

You can keep your bedroom sustainable on a budget with the Bear Original Mattress, which is made of environmentally friendly materials and is GREENGUARD Gold certified. For hot sleepers, the Bear Original offers a breathable cover and cooling graphite-gel memory foam which works to absorb body heat and keep you cool during the night. And the brand's open-cell design allows for optimal airflow, helping to create that night-long, steady temperature.