The 11 Best Mattresses for Back Sleepers

Believe it or not, your go-to sleeping position should be a major factor in choosing the right mattress. And if you're among the 8% of people who sleep on their backs, according to Popular Science, then consider yourself lucky. Many experts believe sleeping on your back is the best position for pain management as it lets your body rest in a neutral position. The position may also reduce heartburn since it keeps your head elevated above your chest.

But there's definitely a right and wrong way to sleep in this position depending on your body. For instance, you want to be sure your pillow's thickness keeps your head in alignment with the rest of your body. If your pillow props your head up too high or sinks it too low, then it can result in neck and shoulder pain.

Additionally, your mattress plays a key role in maximizing the benefits of sleeping on your back. Typically, back sleepers should look for mattresses on the firmer end of the soft-firm scale to provide adequate spinal support, but it should also be soft enough to contour to the natural curves of your body.

Below, we cover the very best mattresses for every type of back sleeper to help you make the most of your nightly zzz's.

The Brooklyn Signature Hybrid offers three levels of firmness — soft, medium, and firm — with medium and firm likely being your best options if you sleep on your back. The mattress features a 6-inch layer of nearly 1,000 individually encased coils that provide adequate spinal support, while a two-inch transitional foam layer above it offers compression support. On top of that, you'll get another two-inch foam layer comprised of patented TitanFlex foam, which responds to the contours of your body to relieve undue pressure. Additionally, the mattress comes with a 120-night risk-free trial, and a 10-year warranty, so you can feel extra confident in your purchase.

Best for Pressure Relief: The WinkBed Mattress, starting at $1,149

If you're a back sleeper but worry that a firm mattress might cause back pain, then you'll love The WinkBed. The base of the mattress features an individually wrapped coil support system that gives your spine plenty of support, while two layers of gel-infused, quilted foam on top of the base provide enough comfy softness to prevent pressure points. The mattress is also topped with a Tencel cover that keeps you comfortably cool all night long, and its Extra-Edge support system ensures you won't feel like you're about to roll off the bed. Plus, The WinkBed's 120-night trial and lifetime, full replacement warranty means you can invest in the bed totally risk-free.

The TEMPUR-Adapt Series comes in at a higher price point than the others, but it offers everything you could want in a luxury mattress. With four different levels of firmness, it's easy to find the perfect fit for your body, but the medium-hybrid option is likely best for most back sleepers. The mattress features a base comprised of more than 1,000 spring coils topped by a spinal-support foam layer and a pressure-relieving comfort layer made of material developed by NASA. You can try the mattress for 90 nights free of charge to make sure it's the right fit, and the 10-year warranty ensures you can enjoy it for years to come.

If you're looking for a quality mattress that's easy on your budget, then you can't go wrong with the Tuft & Needle Original. The mattress is made of two layers of the brand's proprietary adaptive foam, which features a breathable, open-cell design infused with graphite and ceramic cooling gel to make sure you don't overheat during the night. The bottom support layer will keep your spine happy, while the top layer adds just enough softness to give you that cozy, sink-into-the-bed feeling. Meanwhile, the 100-night risk-free trial lets you try it before you buy it and the 10-year limited warranty means you'll get a quality, long-lasting mattress at a much lower price than the others on this list.

Casper's Nova Hybrid is a medium-firm, 12-inch mattress with a plush top that gives back sleepers all the support they need without sacrificing cooling and comfort. It's equipped with four layers: two AirScape layers to provide airflow and comfort; a Zoned Support Pro layer to help align your spine, relieve pressure under the shoulders, and add more support for the waist, lower back, and hips; and a supportive, spring base. You can test out the mattress with Casper's 100-night trial and, if you buy the mattress, get a 10-year limited warranty.

Nectar's memory foam mattress is a favorite for all kinds of sleepers but was top-rated among nine out of 10 Nectar product owners when it came to relieving back pain. With five layers and 11 inches of supportive and comfortable memory foam, the mattress is rated a 6.5 on the firm scale. The mattress comes with a one-year home trial and forever warranty plus free shipping and returns.

The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress comes in two firmness options (medium and firm) made with layers of Talalay and Dunlop latex. Although the firm option is recommended for back sleepers, if you get the medium mattress, you can unzip the cover and rotate its three layers for a firmer mattress. On top of being made with certified natural and organic materials, the Botanical Bliss mattress is also recommended by orthopedic specialists and chiropractors for its "soothing pressure point relief and superior support." The mattress also comes in three different sizes: 9 inches, 10 inches, and 12 inches. All PlushBeds mattresses come with a 100-night trial and 25-year warranty.

The Avocado Green Mattress is a top-rated, non-toxic, hybrid, and organic mattress made with GOLS organic certified latex, GOTS organic certified wool, and GOTS organic certified cotton for natural cushioning and up to 1,414 pocketed coils for support. The coils are arranged to create five zones to not only help reduce motion transfer but relieve back pain, alleviate pressure points, and provide better spinal alignment. When you get the standard 11-inch mattress, it has a firmness level of seven out of 10 (which is recommended for back and side sleepers) but you can also opt for a plush pillow top for a more gentle-firm mattress. The mattress comes with a one-year trial and, if purchased, a 25-year warranty.

The Mattress by Parachute is made with New Zealand wool, organic cotton, and tempered steel for a firmer center for more back support and a softer, more plush feel by the head and feet for better spine alignment and pressure point relief. It contains five times more coils than standard mattresses, each one pocketed and hand-tufted together to help provide more support giving it an eight out of 10 on the firm scale. The 13-inch mattress comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-day trial.

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress is made with five layers of foam and more than 1,000 individually wrapped pocket springs for a medium-firm feel and minimal motion transfer, perfect for back sleepers. The mattress contains cooling and supportive layers that contour to your body to help relieve pressure and reduce lower back pain. The mattress comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

For those who sleep hot, this cooling mattress from Cocoon by Sealy might be for you. The 10-inch mattress has a stretch-knit cover with a "phase change material" that "absorbs and dissipates heat for a refreshing, cool to the touch surface." It's a six out of 10 on the firmness scale to provide just enough support and comfort for any kind of sleeper. The mattress comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.