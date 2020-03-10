The 8 Best Organic Mattresses to Buy Right Now

If you like oat milk, mindful meditation, and clean beauty products, this one's for you. The wellness industry has touched everything from our food to our skincare, and now it's making its way into furniture. First stop? Mattresses. Organic mattresses are made with organic and non-toxic materials.

Such innovative offerings now include organic wool, natural latex, organic cotton, and other organic materials. These materials are naturally resistant to dust mites, which could cause allergy symptoms. And, of course, eco-friendly mattresses are less harmful to the planet.

If these features sound up your alley, we've got your back — we rounded up the best organic mattresses that are ideal for anyone who's in the market for a healthier sleep.

​Warranty: ​25 Years ​Trial: ​1-Year sleep trial ​Price range: ​$999 – $1,899 ​Firmness level: ​Medium-firm ​Best for: ​First-time organic mattresses buyers. ​Materials: ​Certified organic latex, certified organic wool, and certified organic cotton.

The Avocado Green Mattress is full of certified organic materials, from latex to wool to cotton, but its most impressive feat is its total lack of toxicity. The brand doesn't use petroleum-based polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical adhesives, or flame retardants which are, unfortunately, common across the market.

Avocado is one of only three mattress companies in the world to be MADE SAFE and Non-Toxic Certified, an intense qualification that assures harmful substances are nowhere to be found.

2. Best for Side Sleepers: Brentwood Home Cedar Natural Luze Mattress (Queen), $1,499

​Warranty: ​25 Years ​Trial: ​365 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$1,499 – $1,799 ​Firmness level: ​Medium-firm ​Best for: ​Side sleepers who tend to turn and toss at night. ​Materials: ​Organic latex, wool, cotton, and coconut fiber.

A hybrid mattress with a medium-firm feel that provides enough support for side sleepers. Instead of sinking into the mattress, the springs help you stay lifted and supported while still being flexible enough to let you move around. It features a patented design with a sculpted edge that gives you targeted firmness, creates comfort zones, and offers pressure relief following your body's natural curves. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to buy an organic mattress for the first time.

​Warranty: ​Forever ​Trial: ​365 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$1,698 – $2,598 ​Firmness level: ​Medium-firm ​Best for: ​Couples with different sleeping styles. ​Materials: ​Rainforest Alliance-certified natural Dunlop latex, organic cotton, organic New Zealand wool.

Value seekers looking for a premium-quality mattress need to consider the Awara Premier Latex Hybrid Mattress. Featuring a layer of Dunlop latex and natural cotton, the mattress has non-chemical flame retardants and pocketed coils to provide responsive support. Built with four layers of reinforcement, this mattress will let you sleep soundly, even when your partner is tossing and turning. The latex paired with individually-wrapped coils helps improve air circulation, keeping you cool and dry all night long.

​Warranty: ​20 Years ​Trial: ​120 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$789 – $1,539 ​Firmness level: ​Firm ​Best for: ​Back and stomach sleepers looking for budget-friendly options. ​Materials: ​Certified organic cotton and organic wool.

As far as budget-friendly options, My Green Mattress has a Cal-King size mattress under $2,000. Their Pure Echo mattress is made with pressure-relieving organic cotton that gives you a top comfort layer. Free of latex, it's ideal for anyone with latex allergies. Considered firm, this mattress will support back sleepers, and stomach sleepers need to find comfort. And don't be confused. While this mattress is firm, you can still expect to get some bouncy surface with an airy top. At 8 inches tall, this mattress is an excellent addition to a guest room or children's room.

​Warranty: ​15 Years ​Trial: ​180 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$1,149 – $2,548 ​Firmness level: ​Medium-firm ​Best for: ​Back and stomach sleepers. ​Materials: ​Certified organic cotton, natural latex, recycled steel coils, and organic New Zealand wool.

The perfect balance of luxury, support, and natural materials. Designed to provide you a healthier sleep with the highest quality, sustainably-sourced materials, Saatva mattresses are built with no harmful pesticides, GMOs, toxic chemicals, dyes, heavy metals, or fertilizers. Plus, they're one of the very few online mattress retailers to offer white-glove delivery free of charge in the continental U.S. Considered a hybrid mattress, this is an excellent choice for those with allergies who like to sleep in different positions and need a mattress with a responsive feel.

6. Best for Back Sleepers: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $1,598

​Warranty: ​Lifetime ​Trial: ​365 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$1,198 – $1,798 ​Firmness level: ​Medium and Medium-firm. ​Best for: ​Back sleepers who prefer modern support and firmness. ​Materials: ​Cashmere, memory foam, and individually wrapped coils.

When you're a back sleeper, you need pressure-relief comfort and support with just enough bounce to give you flexibility. This luxurious hybrid mattress is one of the few to feature a cashmere top to keep you cozy and cool all year long. With a 6.5 out of 10 luxury firmness, you have just the right firmness to sleep on your back. The gel memory foam and coil system work together to reduce stiffness and prevent you from overheating at night, giving you by far the best night's sleep of your life. Plus, you'll love that this online mattress is ready to use in as little as 24 hours once you unroll it from the box.

7. Best for Back Pain: PlushBeds The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress (Queen), $3,099

​Warranty: ​25 Years ​Trial: ​100 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$2,599 – $4,398 ​Firmness level: ​Medium and Medium-firm. ​Best for: ​Sleepers who want adjustable firmness and superior comfort. ​Materials: ​Organic certified latex, cotton, and wool.

For the mattress shopper who wants high quality and flexibility, PlushBeds offers plenty of options. Their organic latex mattress not only comes in nine different sizes, but it gives you the option to choose from a split size, adjust the firmness, and even choose your height. Not to mention, they have stringent quality control to ensure purity, with eight different certifications to help you rest easy knowing you're getting the cleanest and most eco-friendly mattress ever.

​Warranty: ​25 Years ​Trial: ​100 Night sleep trial ​Price range: ​$1,249 – $1,999 ​Firmness level: ​Medium-firm. ​Best for: ​Sleepers who want responsive mattresses. ​Materials: ​Organic certified wool, latex, cotton, and sap.

Sustainably-sourced wool from individual farms in New Zealand is used to make the Birch Natural Mattress, which prides itself on being all-natural and organic. The brand employs Talalay latex tapped from tropical rubber trees in Southeast Asia and cotton and steel from the U.S. A six-layer mix of these four elements provides ergonomic pressure relief, edge support, and breathability.

FAQs about organic mattresses:

​What are they?​ Organic mattresses are made with natural, sustainably sourced organic materials. These mattresses avoid any use of chemicals and harmful materials for your health and the environment.

​What materials are found in organic mattresses?​ They're made of a blend consisting of organic latex, cotton, and wool in most cases. Keep in mind, some hybrid mattresses may not be 100% organic, but at least the top layers closest to your body while you sleep will be.

​What certifications should I look for?​ When shopping for organic mattresses, you want to ensure you're buying from companies with the right certificates. Look for these third-party organizations: CertiPUR-US, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GOTS and GOLS, eco-INSTITUT, GREENGUARD Gold, Cradle to Cradle.

​Are there benefits to using an organic mattress?​ Besides the eco-friendly component, organic mattresses are very durable and long-lasting. Non-toxic mattresses mean you'll sleep cooler and have a more breathable mattress. Plus, overall, they're more sustainable. Not to mention, you're 100% sure you're not sleeping on chemicals every night.

​How do I choose an organic mattress?​ Shopping for a mattress is a very personal choice. Think about size, firmness, materials, and features. In particular, when it comes to organic mattresses, make sure you only purchase ones with the proper certifications.