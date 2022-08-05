I Tried an Organic Mattress for the First Time and There’s No Turning Back

Image Credit: Kristie Malinoski See More Photos

When my partner and I decided to upgrade from a queen-size mattress to a king, I was overwhelmed by all of the options. I'm very much a person who suffers from decision paralysis. I need to research all possible options, compare and contrast, and, even then, I will agonize over the decision. For example, we needed a mattress that could accomodate two adults and two dogs comfortably, was firm enough for back issues but also could accomodate side sleeping, and was cool enough for those of us that run hot. Luckily, I had the opportunity to test the Avocado Eco Organic mattress, and, based on my experience, I will only purchase organic mattresses in the future.

Advertisement

​​(While I did receive the mattress as a gift from the brand, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Avocado, in any way.)​

Specs, Pricing & Warranty

The Avocado Eco Organic Mattress uses 988 recycled steel coils and 100% GOLS certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, from ethically sourced sustainable farms in India and Guatemala, to create a contouring, gentle-firm feel. Thanks to these organic origins, it features no toxic chemicals, off-gassing, chemical flame retardants, fiberglass, or polyurethane foams.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

All specs included, the mattress was also created with budget in mind: It starts at $799 for a Twin and goes up to $1,599 for a California King. This puts the pricing at the middle-to-low end of the pack when compared to other organic hybrid mattresses, making it a real steal. It also comes with a 10-year warranty, which is on the low end of the group.

Advertisement

Pros Non-toxic (no off-gassing)

Temperature control (no overheating)

Firm (good for back and stomach sleepers)

Little motion transfer

Ethically sourced sustainable organic materials Cons Firm (may be too firm for side sleepers)

Short warranty (average runs 25 years to lifetime for hybrid organic mattresses)

What makes the Avocado Eco Mattress great?

The most immediate difference between opening the Avocado mattress and any other mattress was the smell — rather, the absence of an unidentifiable chemical smell, as the mattress is certified to be made without known toxic chemicals. I've brushed off that chemical smell in the past, but now that I know that doesn't have to be the case, I'll definitely pay attention to what goes into my mattresses in the future.

Advertisement

After getting the mattress open and onto the bed frame, I was able to lie down and truly test the temperature and firmness claims made by the brand. With six months of sleeping and napping under my belt, the mattress truly retains a cooler temperature (especially important as I write this in the heat of summer) and is firm enough for stomach and back sleepers.

Advertisement

The other major consideration I take into account when shopping for mattresses is motion transfer, since I'm a light sleeper. I have blackout curtains, a fan for white noise, and, on occasion, use an eye mask and ear plugs to ensure a good night's rest. However, motion transfer comes down to the mattress itself, and Avocado does a great job of mitigating motion transfer issues. When all of us are in bed -- that's two adult humans and two medium-sized dogs -- I don't feel the bed sway or bounce significantly when one of us moves around. It's not 100% foolproof, like those glasses of wine that don't move in infomercials, but, when I'm asleep, no one is waking me when shifting around in bed.

Advertisement

Last, but not least, as I learn more about the manufacturing, sourcing, and materials that go into the products I use, it's nice to know Avocado is making an effort at every step of production to be thoughtful and environmentally friendly. For example, the mattress is certified to be made without chemical flame retardants and polyurethane foams. Additionally, I love knowing that the springs are made from recycled steel here in Los Angeles and that the organic wool, cotton, and latex come from ethical and sustainable farms.

Advertisement

What are some cons of the Avocado Eco Mattress?

As a combination back and side sleeper, I find the mattress to be a bit too firm for side sleeping, however, I plan to remedy that issue with an Avocado Latex Mattress Topper. Knowing that the brand's temperature control claims are true and that I don't have to worry about the pungent off-gassing smell that typically accompanies mattress toppers, I'm confident the topper will make the bed just right for side sleeping.

Advertisement

I haven't had to utilize a mattress warranty before, but it is a bit odd that Avocado offers one of the shortest-termed warranties of organic mattress brands. I guess I'll have to check back in 10 years to let you know if that matters.

Would I recommend the Avocado Eco Mattress?

After testing this mattress for six months, I would recommend it to anyone looking for a comfortable, cool, and sustainably made option. The Avocado Eco Organic mattress is a great combination of affordable pricing, organic materials, and quality production.