I Tried Nest Bedding's Affordable Luxury Memory Foam Mattress — Here's My Honest Review

When it comes to budget mattresses, memory foam designs have become one of the most affordable and attainable types of mattresses on the market. One of the many memory foam mattress brands out there is Nest Bedding.

Nest Bedding is an affordable luxury mattress and bedding brand that launched in 2011 with a line of bed-in-a-box designs made in the United States. As a side sleeper who loves memory foam mattresses, I tried the Nest Bedding Quail Mattress, the brand's most wallet-friendly memory foam option suitable for all types of sleepers. I got my mattress in a queen size and medium feel, and after testing out the mattress for some time, here's my honest review.

Everything You Need to Know About the Quail Mattress

The Nest Bedding Quail Mattress (formerly known as the Love & Sleep Mattress) is a CertiPUR-US certified all-foam mattress that ranges in price from $699 to $1,199, available in either medium and firm, and has a height of approximately 10 inches. According to the brand, it's also the "only affordable Greenguard Gold certified all-foam option online."

The mattress is made of four layers for maximum comfort. There's the Thermic Phase Change Cooling Cover perfect for hot sleepers, the SmartFlow Air Flow Layer, and a support base foam. But the most interesting part is the Energex Temperature Responsive Foam, an additional breathable layer made without latex. According to Christian Alexander, chief operations of marketing and business development officer at Nest Bedding, it's made with a combination of minerals and materials to keep the mattress cool, support a deep night's sleep, and provide pressure point relief.

How to Set Up the Nest Bedding Quail Mattress

The Quail Mattress arrived (as promised) packaged perfectly in a box. Inside, it's compact and rolled in a plastic layer. After removing the old mattress, I unrolled and positioned the compressed mattress on the bed and cut open the plastic covering. The mattress immediately started to expand and within one minute, looked like it reached its maximum height. However, the brand suggests giving it 12 to 24 hours to reach its max height of 10 inches.

What Kind of Sleeper Is the Quail Mattress Good For?

As a side sleeper, I've always opted for medium to medium-firm mattresses and, luckily, the Quail offers both. The medium (about a five on a one to 10 firmness scale) is one of the most popular options because of its versatility for all kinds of sleepers. Whether you're a combination, back, or side sleeper, it offers enough support with a slight bounce, so it's not too stiff but still super comfortable.

It's also a great choice for hot sleepers, with all the cooling features, from the cover to the breathable foam layers. I'm not necessarily a hot sleeper, but I've had mattresses that trapped heat all year long, and it's certainly not the case with the Quail.

What Is the Nest Bedding Mattress Warranty?

If you're looking for lengthy mattress coverage, Nest Bedding offers a limited lifetime warranty. While natural wear and tear aren't covered, defects like visible sagging or indentation in the mattress not due to improper use or improper bed furniture, manufacturing flaws in the zipper cover, and physical flaws in the cover construction do fall under the warranty.

Nest Bedding also offers a 365-night sleep trial that begins on the day your mattress is delivered. The mattress policy states that each customer is allowed for one mattress return per calendar year.

Is the Nest Bedding Quail Mattress Worth It?

With the combination of the quality and the price tag (especially compared to other memory foam mattresses), I give the Nest Bedding Quail Mattress my stamp of approval. It's a great pick for anyone who likes medium or firm mattresses, regardless of what kind of sleeper you are. The selection is available online and there's a one-year trial period, but you can also visit one of the brand's showrooms in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Minnesota to get a better feel of what to expect.

On top of having quality mattresses like the Quail, Nest Bedding also upholds its commitment to sustainability with its Lifetime Exchange Program. Currently only available for the Sparrow Signature Hybrid, Owl Natural Latex Hybrid, and Finch Natural Latex, it allows customers to replace the inner layer of the mattress with a new one to adjust or refresh the comfort and firmness level and extend the lifetime of the mattress so it doesn't end up in a landfill.

According to the brand, there are no plans to update the Quail's design to incorporate a zipper like the other models in order to keep the mattress in an affordable price range. However, we can expect an upgrade to the mattress that will be part of the Lifetime Exchange Program in the future. Even though it doesn't apply to the Quail yet, I think it speaks to the brand as a whole that I'm happy to support.

