12 Easy Swaps to Make Your Bedroom More Sustainable

If you're looking to make sustainable lifestyle changes, an easy place to get started is in the home. Avoiding home-design fads and cheap but shabbily-made pieces is a good first step, as investing in quality, timeless furniture ensures that you're getting good use out of your purchases.

But to take it a step further, we're looking towards sustainable brands and styles that can upgrade our bedrooms while keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum. Swap in these 12 eco-friendly products for a bedroom that's as homey as it is environmentally sound.

Avocado has spent years building a brand full of non-toxic mattresses, bedding, and furniture using green practices and certified-sustainable materials that you can feel great about putting in your bedroom. But, its most recent launch might just be the most exciting yet. The brand-new Eco Organic Mattress is made in Los Angeles and features 8-inch pocketed coils, with 789 coils in the Queen, and three zones for ultimate comfort. It's made with GOLS certified organic latex, wool, and cotton — never any polyester, polyurethane foams, or toxic fire retardants — and the brand avoids using glue by opting for recycled steel coils to keep the layers securely in place. But the best part? It's incredibly affordable. Starting at $699 for a twin and going up to only $1,299 for a California King, there are zero reasons not to go organic.

This luxurious sheet set from Eucalypso is crafted from eucalyptus plants, sustainably grown and harvested. To ensure that it is working with the environment and not against it, Eucalypso creates its products in small batches — never over-harvesting — and uses a closed-loop cycle that allows for 99.9% of all water and solvents to be recycled. The Classic Sheet Set is silky and cool thanks to its DreamWeave technology, and it's ideal for sensitive or acne-prone skin, as the sheets are antibacterial and hypoallergenic.

Cuddle up with this sustainable comforter, with the outside made of an eco-friendly lyocell fiber and the inside filled with a recycled fluff. Each comforter is reported to recycle around 50 water bottles and is 100% GRS-certified and BPA-free. The cloud comforter is the coziest blanket offering from the brand, featuring the most fluff, but despite the added comfort, you won't feel overwhelmed or overheated. The signature lyocell fiber keeps you cool and dry during the night, absorbing moisture more efficiently than a cotton alternative.

Sink into this sustainable pillow for a great night's sleep. This Ecosleep pillow is made of sustainably sourced Talalay latex and features an organic cotton cover. Talalay latex is responsive to your head and movement, supports you as you sleep, and keeps you cool with airflow that's seven times greater than other latex foams.

The 100% pure Mulberry silk pillowcases from Brooklinen come in eight different colors and patterns and are OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety. Mulberry silk is not only naturally cool to the touch and great for the hair and skin, but it's also a natural fiber made by silkworms, a renewable, biodegradable resource, and it utilizes less water than other synthetic fabrics.

The Floyd bed frame is meant to last, in both style and design. The minimalist look means that it can blend with nearly any style, while the minimalist design — built with zero screws and only a few parts — ensures the frame lasts from move to move, with few parts to lose during disassembly or reassembly. The materials are also sustainably sourced, with the supports coming from one single piece of steel.

LAXseries approaches sustainability by creating high-quality pieces made of materials chosen for their low environmental impact, creating nearly zero waste by using engineered wood. The Night Table is the perfect bedside piece, hiding clunky cords and cables with a moveable inside divider. The slit at the top of the table allows you to thread through chords for a lamp, alarm clock, or phone charger, keeping your space tidy and cord-free.

Another selection from Avocado is this classic "rustic raw" finished dresser crafted from 100% reclaimed wood. Each dresser is made in the company's FSC-certified Los Angeles woodshop, which guarantees quality as well as the upkeep of the brand's sustainability practices. Choose between three or six drawers depending on your storage needs.

If part of making your room feel fresh and homey involves a colorful bouquet, consider swapping out fresh cuts for a dried bouquet. With appropriate care, dried flowers can last up to one year — benefiting both the environment and your wallet. At UrbanStems, you'll find a number of dried floral bouquets, from muted, desert tones to bold, statement arrangements.

Dounia Home's table lamps are ethically handcrafted — taking between 40 and 80 hours to create — and made of sustainable, semi-precious metals. The Maria Table Lamp, available in brass, copper, and silver, is an elevated lamp for your side table. The locally sourced marble paired with the shining metals and geometric design creates a modern, sustainable lamp for your space.

This natural, simple floor mirror from The Citizenry takes 10 days to complete thanks to sustainable practices and a fair-trade working environment. The floor mirror is made of Hinoki Wood, which brings a touch of light to any room, while the clean lines make it ideal for modern, simple, and natural spaces.

As your closet expands and more hangers become necessary, upgrade to a pack of these sustainable hangers made of high-quality recycled plastic. These aren't unlike your typical hangers — in fact, you likely won't even notice a difference — but with each piece hung, you'll be reducing waste thanks to the eco-friendly construction.