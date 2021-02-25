Avocado's Malibu Collection Is Filled With Stunning and Sustainable Bedroom Furniture

Avocado is known for its organic mattresses — but did you know it's also home to furniture that's both earthy and chic? In 2021, the sleep brand expanded its selection with the Malibu line, a four-piece bedroom furniture collection that brings eco-friendly luxe to a new level.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Malibu collection includes four modern, handcrafted pieces — a platform bed frame, dresser, nightstand, and bed frame legs — made in Avocado's Los Angeles-based woodshop. Each piece is made with sustainable maple certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, has no toxic glues or finishes, and is secured with dovetail joints for added durability.

The dresser and nightstand feature soft-close drawers and matte gold handles, but if we had to choose, our favorite would have to be the Malibu bed frame. Don't get us wrong — there's no doubt anything from the collection will elevate your bedroom, but this Avocado bed frame is sleek and modern with rounded edges that your shins will thank you for.

Advertisement

Check out the Malibu collection below and shop our favorite Avocado furniture finds.

Shop the Avocado Malibu Furniture Collection