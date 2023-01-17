Avocado's Natural Wood Bed Frame Proves the Brand Has Mastered More Than Green Mattresses

Avocado may be best known for its green mattresses, pillows, and bedding, but I'm here to let you in on a little secret: The brand has some of the most beautiful — and sustainable, of course — furniture in the game. Exhibit A: the beloved Natural Wood Bed Frame. Handcrafted from reclaimed wood and eco-friendly materials, the bed is just as environmentally conscious and well made as it is striking to look at. I was lucky enough to try it out in my own home and am here to fill you in on everything to know before making your purchase.

What makes Avocado a "green" company?

Upon Avocado's start in 2016, the founders were frustrated with the industry's inconsistencies and greenwashing tendencies along with the ridiculously high prices. They vowed to create products with nontoxic, natural, and organic materials using ethical and sustainable business practices.

What exactly does this entail? Good question. The brand is a certified B Corp (meets the highest standards of social and environmental impact) and is Climate Neutral certified (offsets more emissions than it generates), and its products are made with GOTS-certified organic materials and without toxic chemicals. Avocado grows and produces its own natural latex from its own farms. Plus, the factories are powered by renewable energy and are approaching zero waste. Avocado donates 1% of all revenue to environmental nonprofits.

Why is Avocado's Natural Wood Bed Frame different from other beds on the market?

Starting with the brand's responsible practices, its Natural Wood Bed Frames are made from reclaimed wood and handcrafted in an FSC-certified Los Angeles woodshop with a zero-VOC sealant. This basically means that the beds are made of lumber from a sustainably managed forest with no volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Now to the style. The reclaimed wood and careful craftsmanship lead to a product with rustic flair and a vintage aesthetic. It still manages to look polished and sophisticated thanks to its clean lines, simple design, and beautifully finished edges.

The frame is a medium-dark shade with tons of character. You can visibly see the individual thick slats of solid pine adorned with natural wood grain and scattered knots. It basically looks like the most polished handcrafted farmhouse or cabin frame that's ever existed.

What was Avocado's shipping, delivery, and assembly process like?

Since each frame is handcrafted in the brand's Los Angeles woodshop, the shipping time can range depending on how quickly the piece can be made. Ours only took two weeks to arrive, which was such a delightful surprise. Another bonus? In-home delivery and setup are included. The process was seamless. Two people came in and quickly placed and assembled the frame without tools. They then removed any and all packaging from the frame. It's basically an included white glove delivery, which often costs an additional few hundred dollars.

Here's a quick snap of the frame in my not-yet-unpacked apartment (I don't even have a duvet yet):

What are the pros and cons of Avocado's Natural Wood Bed Frame?

Pros The brand's environmentally conscious practices

The remarkable craftsmanship and solid-wood composition

The 10-year warranty

The included white glove delivery Cons The steep price ($2,799 to $3,399)

Is Avocado's Natural Wood Bed Frame worth the price?

The responsible practices, top-of-the-line materials, and beautiful construction certainly warrant the price tag. We got a king frame retailing for $3,399, which is honestly a very fair price for the 100% solid pine wood construction. The twin is still $2,799, so if you have room for a bigger frame, it's definitely worth the extra few hundred dollars.

I am certain I'll have this frame for the rest of my life. It may be an investment, but it will last so much longer and look so much more beautiful than wood veneer frames (which can still cost a pretty penny!). Plus, you can't put a price on sustainability. If it's within your range, you should absolutely go for it.