The New Avocado Mattress Zero-Waste Collection Is as Stunning as It Is Sustainable

When you think of eco-friendly furniture brands and sustainable pieces for your home, Avocado Green Mattress may be one of the first names to come to mind. The brand's mission is to be a source for organic products while cultivating environmentally conscious, ethical, and sustainable business practices — and its new line fits the bill. Avocado just launched a collection of 100% zero-waste furniture that is as jaw-droppingly beautiful as it is ethical.
The Zero-Waste Collection is handcrafted with upcycled beechwood remnants right from the Avocado woodshop in Los Angeles. Upcycled beechwood is a hardwood sourced in the United States and is ideal for furniture as it's both resistant and resilient. Avocado also prides itself on using non-toxic finishing materials that don't emit harmful compounds, toxins, or odors. The sustainable furniture includes a coffee table, accent table, and bench among other stunning wooden home pieces.
Avocado is aiming to be the very first mattress company to achieve its Zero-Waste Landfill Certification by preventing 80% of its waste from heading to a landfill. As members of 1% for the Planet, it donates 1% of sales to Re:wild, a nonprofit organization that aims to protect and restore the wild as a solution to the climate crisis.
You can shop the entire Zero-Waste Collection online. Every order comes with free carbon-negative shipping, meaning the amount of carbon emissions removed from the atmosphere is greater than the amount of carbon emissions put into the atmosphere.
