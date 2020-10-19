Making a big-ticket purchase like a couch can be intimidating enough, but trying to do so from ethical, sustainable sources can feel downright overwhelming. Building a home comprised of only eco-friendly furniture may require some thorough research and patience, but the results are well worth it. In the end, you'll have high-quality, earth-friendly finds that will not only look beautiful in your space but that you'll be proud to purchase.

When sourcing an eco-friendly couch, you'll need to consider what materials it is made of. Is it crafted from FSC certified wood? Is the upholstery non-toxic? Has it been built to last so that it doesn't wind up in a landfill? Finding pieces to tick off some or all of these boxes will take you that much closer to crafting the sustainable living room of your dreams.

If you're ready to transform your space into an ethically sourced haven, keep scrolling for 11 eco-friendly couches that will take the guesswork out of shopping sustainably.

Medley offers a wide range of sofas crafted from FSC certified solid wood or solid bamboo (which is technically a "woody grass" thanks to its ability to grow rapidly), and only uses natural furniture polish alongside CertiPUR-US certified foam and organic natural latex. Many of their fabrics are also certified organic textiles. The Meera Sofa lends an effortless, vintage appeal to your decor while using modern, eco-friendly technology.

The Essential Sofa by Sabai allows for easy customization with several fabric options, light or dark finishes for the wood legs, and the choice between a single or three-piece cushion. The frame is made of FSC-certified wood, the legs are made from domestically sourced maple, the foam is CertiPUR certified, and the pillows come from recycled fiberfill.

One of the best ways to furnish your home sustainably is to shop vintage. Rather than allowing old pieces to end up in the landfill, offer them a new lease on life in your own home. Chairish has endless options for high-quality vintage sofas, like this 1980's Vladimir Kagan Curved sofa in a trendy dark green.

As if the ultra-cozy design wasn't reason enough to add the Bryant Sofa by Joybird to your living room, the company's ethical practices will absolutely win you over. Each piece is made from responsibly-sourced solid wood, and for each item sold, Joybird works with One Tree Planted to restore nature by planting trees.

Floyd has come on the home design scene with affordable, modern designs that are built to stand the test of time. Part of the company's approach to sustainability is to employ environmentally and socially responsible sourcing and manufacturing practices. Their three-seater sofa comes in a handful of colors, from quiet neutrals to bold, statement-making hues, making it a foolproof addition to any living room.

If you're in the market for an eco-friendly couch that can also double as a guest bed, the Clara Sleeper Sofa by West Elm may be just the ticket. With a sleek, low-profile design and FSC certified materials, it will add a modern sensibility to any home.

Just because sustainable materials use modern technology doesn't mean your sofa has to feel that way. This velvet number by Cobble Hill boasts a traditional silhouette and ethically sourced materials, including sustainably sourced wood and sofa fill using 75% recycled fibers and 25% RDS certified down.

At Maiden Home, all furniture purchases are customized to fit your needs and then crafted to order, ensuring that no waste is created through unsold, back-stocked pieces. When creating your Muir Sofa, you'll choose from a selection of non-toxic fabrics and sustainability sourced woods to give this desert-chic couch a personal touch.

Made in the USA, the Mont Blanc Sofa by Viva Terra fits perfectly in an updated traditional home. The materials include a Sustainable Forestry Initiative compliant frame and soy-based foam cushions, proving you don't have to sacrifice ethical practices for high-end style.

Burrow approaches sustainability from a few angles. First and foremost, they think long-term. This isn't a couch that fits a trend for a year, it's a staple piece that's built to last through wear and tear — with scratch-resistant fabric — and trend cycles thanks to a classic design. Additionally, the company works to keep its carbon footprint low through the use of upcycled materials and responsibly sourced wood. Their Nomad Sofa Sectional is the perfect family couch, with room to spread out for movie nights and fabric that can tolerate any type of mess and play.

At this favorite furniture retailer, you'll find a number of quality crafted, sustainable pieces. A favorite of ours is this chaise sectional, whose frame is made with FSC-certified solid and engineered hardwood. In addition to being eco-friendly, it's also incredibly comfortable thanks to the seat cushions, which are made of a high-resilient foam wrapped in fiber encased in down-proof ticking.