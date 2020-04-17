The Most Important Things to Know When Buying a Couch Online

Sometimes we fall down an online shopping black hole — you know, the dizzying experience when you can't help but bookmark a ton of new decor pieces you want. But some commitments are bigger than others. While you might not regret ordering that cute wall hanging off Etsy, purchasing a couch online is a totally different ball game.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But there are a few things you can keep an eye out for when browsing the Internet for your next comfy couch. We talked to Lindye Galloway, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop, to answer some of our burning questions and enlighten us on the key elements to consider.

1. Current Trends

Let's start with what's cool and current. Galloway summarizes today's sofa trends with one word: "details." Couches can be so much more than just a simple silhouette nowadays. "Channel style on the back of the sofa, ... contrasting stitching details, and deep hue fabrics," are a few examples of trending motifs the designer names.

Advertisement

Channel stitching meets bouclé for the ultimate on-trend duo.

Advertisement

The contrast piping elevates this otherwise simple silhouette.

Advertisement

The flanged seams add a new texture to a classic slipcover sofa.

Advertisement

2. Sofa Material

If easy cleaning is a top priority for you, Galloway recommends high-performance materials, such as indoor/outdoor fabrics (like Perennials Fabrics). "My tip would be to find the softest versions of these fabrics to get both form and function," she emphasizes. Plus, for even more spill protection, she will sometimes Scotchguard her clients' sofas.

Advertisement

Since it's upholstered with performance fabric, this light-colored couch can still handle spills and everyday wear and tear.

Advertisement

This indoor/outdoor sofa epitomizes durability.

Advertisement

Stain-resistant fabric for the win.

3. Sofa Cushions

Stumped on a single-cushion sofa versus one with two or three seat cushions? Galloway explains that a single cushion will produce "a more modern, streamlined sofa style," while two or three seat cushions will achieve "a more traditional or transitional style."

She notes: "Often we determine the number of cushions based on the client's style ... But keep in mind that some extra long sofas may require an additional cushion for proper support and comfort but it can still look modern if the cushions are elongated across the sofa."

The single cushion combined with a cushionless back gives off a super sleek vibe that's perfectly offset by the faux shearling upholstery.

Or opt for one seat cushion matched with two back cushions.

Here's the same style couch with three seat cushions instead of one for a slightly more traditional feel.

4. Key Takeaways

To sum it up, the three most important things you look for when purchasing a sofa online are "the overall style, contents, and fabric," according to Galloway.

While the style should certainly speak to you, it's also quite important to read into the fill of the cushions. The designer's personal favorite is "a trillium wrapped in down feather to give extra comfort but still maintain the pretty structure of the sofa so you aren't having to fluff them back to form every day."

These are three of our all-time favorite sofas that don't sacrifice style for comfort.

This Lindye Galloway bestseller features the trillium fill wrapped in down that Galloway raves about.

Comfort is at the forefront with this West Elm bestseller. This is the ultimate nap couch.

This Maiden Home sofa is crafted from a luxe blend of down, feather, and memory foam, and is undeniably one of the most high-design couches of the moment.