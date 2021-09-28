The Most Kid-Friendly Couches, According to an Expert

Let's be real: Kids and couches are two things that usually don't go great together. The good news? Amber Dunford, style director at Overstock, filled us in on the five best ways to settle the stress of a mess. You don't just have to stick to dark colors or inexpensive models to ease your mind. Dunford provides the inside scoop on the materials and couch styles suited best for wear and tear, easy cleaning, and stain wicking. Not just practical, these couches are also stylish and comfy, so no matter what your decor taste is, there's an option for you. Keep reading for 15 couches that prove you don't have to cry over spilled milk.

Advertisement

Leather

There's a reason parents often opt for leather seats in their cars. Easy to wipe and better with age, this natural fabric is equally as cool-looking as it is practical. Dunford deems it the "perfect kid-friendly solution." She gravitates toward the vintage feel leather takes on after the inevitable scratches and natural oils take effect.

Wool

A little texture really comes in handy. Dunford explains, "This fabric gives a nice relaxed aesthetic to a kid-friendly space, as it can take on a bit of wear and still look great." She suggests looking over the model's specific washing instructions, since wool is often part of a larger fabric blend.

Advertisement

Microfiber

Microfiber is created with stain resistance at the forefront, so it's an ideal option for kiddos. The tight weave of these fabrics creates greater durability and water repellence. Again, textured microfiber fabrics add even more child-friendly properties. These include corduroy, chenille, basket weaves, and performance velvets.

Advertisement

Slipcover

Slipcovers take the stress of stains off the table. Since it's removable and replaceable, this feature doesn't limit you to performance fabrics or one color, since you can easily and affordably change it up. Dunford notes that slipcovers with blends including polyester or viscose are typically easy to clean up right in the wash. Double bonus!

Loose Cushions

Similar to slipcovers, cushion covers that zip off allow for much easier cleaning and replacing. Plus, all three of the couches below feature machine washable covers — no dry cleaning necessary.

Advertisement