The Dreamiest Boucle Sofas at Every Price Point

By Erin Lassner February 20, 2022
Boucle furniture is everything right now. Let's rewind to about four months ago, when we couldn't stop seeing TikTok videos of affordable dupes for CB2's trending Gwyneth Boucle Chair. We obviously had to do a deep dive into the web's most on-point copycat chairs, resulting in the Best Dupes for CB2's Viral Boucle Chair. We are now back at it again with loveseats, couches, and sectionals that feature this highly sought-after fabric. Below, you'll find our 17 favorite models divided into categories according to style, with each section listed from least to most expensive. Keep reading to find the sofa of your dreams.

Traditional Boucle Loveseats and Sofas

1. AllModern Mala 84'' Sofa, $1,270

This simple three-seater with a solid wood frame will add a subtle contemporary style to your family room, formal sitting area, or even bedroom.

2. AF Lifestyle Inc. 89'' Round Arm Sofa, $1,289.99

This uniquely shaped statement piece combines deep seating and plush fabric for the ideal combination of comfort and structure.

3. Albany Park Park Sofa, $1,295

Timeless style? Check. No harsh chemicals? Check. Free and fast delivery, 30-day in-home trial, and lifetime warranty? Check, check, and check.

4. CB2 Bacio Boucle Sofa, $1,899

A sofa doesn't get much more inviting than this. Soft curves, camel-colored upholstery, solid bleached oak rounded legs, and an oversized silhouette are just a few of the reasons we can't get enough of this model.

5. CB2 Brace Boucle Sofa, $1,899

Jannis Ellenberger designed a 1970s Italian-inspired sofa that may very well be a top-three favorite on the list.

6. Eternity Modern Emery Boucle Sofa, $3,159

This wood-forward design is exceptionally crafted with each detail beautifully thought through. It's sold in four neutral colors: two shades of white and two shades of gray.

7. Jonathan Adler Brigitte Sofa, $3,350

Jonathan Adler doesn't mess around when it comes to a living room's centerpiece, and this is certainly no exception.

Rounded Boucle Loveseats and Sofas

8. Safavieh Couture High Line Collection Alena Loveseat, $799.98

This midcentury-inspired sofa contrasts plush fabric with glam gold legs for a stunning and affordable addition to the home.

9. Orren Ellis Maturin Round Arm Loveseat, $999.99

It's no surprise Orren Ellis manufactures this chic and sculptural modern piece. The brand is always coming out with on-trend looks at a very fair price point.

10. CB2 Gwyneth Boucle Loveseat, $1,199.99

Here, we have the loveseat version of CB2's iconic Gwyneth Chair. The price actually feels very reasonable, especially compared to the $1,000 price tag on the chair.

11. Apt2B Sloane Sofa, $2,098

The silhouette and color of Apt2B's curved oat boucle sofa will add such depth to any room.

12. Kardiel Blanc BoucleAlexis 89" Fabric Sofa, $3,590

We know money can't buy happiness ... but come on.

Sectional Sofas

13. Pottery Barn Ivory Chunky Boucle Hudson Sectional Set, $1,527

Sometimes PB Teen pulls through with a great find. This plush pick is excellent for a small space where you're still wanting an L shape.

14. Acanva Modern L-Shaped Sectional Sofa, $1,599.99

This deal is absurd for a large boucle sectional. Hop on it while you can.

15. NWF Boucle 2-Piece Sectional Lounge Chaise, $2,399

We are actually freaking out over this sectional. While it's by no means an inexpensive purchase, you truly won't find such an iconic and large boucle sectional in the $2,000-range anywhere else. Plus, it comes with two round and two square toss pillows.

16. Milloze Pebbles L Sectional, $3,449.95

Obsession level 100/10. Opt for a smaller sectional or traditional sofa if you're trying to keep the price point a bit lower.

17. Eternity Modern Mario Bellini Sofa Reproduction, $5,859

A girl can dream.

