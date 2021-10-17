13 Modern Sofas That'll Make You Rethink Your Entire Living Room

If you're someone who gets heart eyes around Danish design, chances are modern furniture is your forte. Modern sofas have a way of elevating the entire living room with their sleek lines, neutral colors, and minimal feel. Now, you can get distinctly modern sofas that also double as sleeper sofas, sleeper beds, or futons. There's really something for every home.

Below, we rounded up just a few of our favorite modern sofas. They're sure to make you modernize your entire living room mood board.

Simple, minimal, elegant ... that's what BoConcept does best. This sleek loveseat combines modern design with cozy upholstery to allow you to enjoy the city feel without compromising on comfort and warmth in your space.

This modern sectional sofa gives off luxe vibes from the start. With its light-neutral hue, characteristic of Scandinavian design, you can create a minimalist space and explore your color options for decorating with ease. It's also a modular sofa, meaning you can fit multiple guests, making this the ultimate couch for evening gatherings.

Elevate your living space with the Bergamo sofa from BoConcept. A rounded edge makes this couch fit for a magazine, while the neutral color allows it to work seamlessly in any living room. The clean lines of this piece make it ideal for a high-end New York apartment or any place that needs a bit of an elevated feel.

Modern doesn't have to mean neutral or bland. If you love the clean lines of modern or midcentury modern but feel sad because of the lack of color, this velvet sofa is made for you. With a rich blue color and ultra-plush seat cushions, you can continue to embrace your personality in your modern space.

Take the attention away from your couch and onto the bright openness of your modern living space. This minimal piece is ideal if you want a warm, Scandi-inspired living room. Just imagine what it will look like with a tall brass lamp and a few lush plants. Definite home oasis.

Hello, metallics! If you like your modern furniture to have a bit of a twist, this is the couch for you. The stunning clean gray upholstery and geometric armrests give this couch a professional spin. That means it can be placed in an office for meetings or the perfect conversation piece for your studio apartment.

Don't you just want to throw yourself on this plush modern loveseat? Burrow into this couch and feel the silky softness of the high-end upholstery. With metallic leg finishes, you can clearly utilize its clean lines in your ultra-modern space.

If you're torn between a true modern couch and a slightly warmer midcentury modern couch, this sofa is your match. With deep seat cushions, you can truly sink into it at the end of a long day. And with its thin legs contrasting its larger bodice, you can bet the final interior design is going to look both luxe and visually interesting.

Some of us are drawn to modern style because of its quirky angles and fun design features. If that's you, this linen sleeper sofa is calling your name. Remove the pillows, and you have a soft sofa bed, or add some throw pillows to draw attention to the non-traditional feel of the unbalanced back pillows.

This curved sofa easily goes down as one of the best sofas for small spaces. With no distinction between couch cushions, you can stretch out and lounge or host a movie night with ease. Despite this piece landing firmly in the modern category, we can't help but fall in love with the slightly retro-glam vibes.

If you're easily bored by run-of-the-mill couches, this modern sofa is sure to rock your world. This mustard faux leather sofa is a true conversation piece, as every guest's eyes will be immediately drawn to this ultra-modern, slightly avant-garde piece of furniture. And with its large size, you can easily stretch out on it and use it as a daybed to catch some mid-morning Zzzs.

This Wayfair sofa takes the simplicity of modern design and combines it with the warmth of wood legs and a rich navy hue. Ideal for the midcentury modern living room, this square arm sofa is sure to pull together any interior design project.

The future called: it wants its sofa back. If tech-driven, ultra-modern is your vibe, then look no further. This straight-out-of-space modern sofa is ideal for lounging or adding ambient lighting to the party. Just look at those LEDs and storage features.