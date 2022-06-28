15 Faux Leather Sofas That Look Just as Good as the Real Thing

Love the look of leather but not the price tag? Faux leather, also known as vegan leather, is your answer. But beware: There's nothing worse than a cheap-looking, plastic-feeling faux leather sofa. To help you avoid this when purchasing online, we've compiled a list of shopping tips in addition to 15 affordable sofas that look just as good as the real thing.

The Benefits of Faux Leather

It's nearly always more affordable than the real thing.

It's much easier to clean. Faux leather is often stain- and water-resistant and can be wiped off with a soft cloth.

It's vegan and better for the environment.

It doesn't crack or scratch as easily as real leather does.

It can be made in virtually any color.

Video of the Day

Tips for Buying Faux Leather Sofas Online

The biggest tip for buying faux leather online — or anything for that matter — is to read the reviews.

If you want the leather to look real, opt for textured, lightly distressed, realistically colored, and slightly duller finishes.

Mix your faux leather sofa with throw pillows, blankets, and ottomans in other textures and colors to soften the look.

The 15 Best Faux Leather Sofas

Small living space? Not a problem. Keep it petite with this affordable, 51-inch-wide faux leather loveseat from Amazon.

If you're looking to hop on the modular sofa train, here's your chance. The set includes two armless chairs, one corner chair, and an ottoman, so you can arrange and rearrange the pieces exactly how you'd like.

3. Best White Faux Leather Sofa: Latitude Run Satonick Faux Leather Square Arm Sofa, $639.99

The curved front seam adds such an elevated look to this affordable number. It's crafted from a eucalyptus wood frame and also comes in black and brown faux leather upholstery if you're not quite feeling the white.

4. Best Black Faux Leather Sofa: AllModern Mackey Vegan Leather Sofa, $1,090

Keep it contemporary with this clean-lined sofa from AllModern. The midcentury-inspired design, V-shaped legs, and tasteful stitching make it feel equally classic.

5. Best Gray Faux Leather Sofa: AllModern Roderic Vegan Leather Sofa, $1,497

Swap wood legs for metal and keep it simple with this gorgeous gray upholstery.

You simply can't go wrong with a classic. This plush chesterfield couch is sold in two shades of brown and is subtly studded for some bonus detailing.

Our jaws literally dropped when we saw this low-profile sofa by Wade Logan. Between the zigzag stitching, bracket feet, seam detailing on the cushions, and plush armrest pillows, this couch is equal parts comfortable and cool.

Easily able to transform into a twin-size bed, this sleeper sofa is the perfect addition to a small apartment, office/guest room hybrid, or any place you're looking for a little extra sleep space.

This shockingly inexpensive sectional sleeper sofa really does have it all. Reversible chaise? Check. Large storage compartment? Check. Reclining backrest for lounging and overnight guests? Check and check.

Between the distressed-looking upholstery, solid oak frame, angled dowel legs, and subtle rolled arms, this vintage-inspired sofa is one of our absolute favorites on the list.

If you're willing to spend a little more, then we are very much in favor of this stunning sectional from Albany Park. The removable seat cushions feature mattress-quality foam tops with a layer of feathers for insane amounts of comfort. Plus, you can select between steel legs in a brushed gold finish or matte black finish.

Select from two widths, four shades of vegan leather, and three leg colors when you shop this incredibly high-quality sofa from West Elm.

Luxurious and splurgeworthy, this is midcentury modern at its finest. Tufted cushions, bolster pillows, and recessed arms combine with foam-filled cushions for ultimate comfort and style.

14. Best Sectional With Ottoman: Latitude Run Wellington Faux Leather Corner Sectional with Ottoman, $879.99

Get the most bang for your buck with this extra-large sectional accompanied by a matching storage ottoman.

Teal, marine blue, or green sofas more your jam? Look no further. You can also score this simple silhouette in gray and two shades of brown faux leather if you're a bigger fan of neutrals.

