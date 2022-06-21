10 Affordable Dupes for the Iconic Nordic Knot Pillow

By Erin Lassner June 21, 2022
Highly acclaimed Icelandic product designer Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir developed the iconic Knot Pillow in 2011, and it's no surprise this innovative, Nordic design is currently ​everywhere​. With its $145 price tag, this accessory sure is gorgeous, but it certainly isn't the most affordable. And that's where we come into play. Keep scrolling for five nearly identical dupes in addition to five Sigurðardóttir-inspired models that we love just as much.

Original:Design House Stockholm Knot Pillow, $145

The Best Knot Pillow Dupes

1. Happy Koala Bouclé Round Knot Ball Pillow, $38.99

You simply can't go wrong with beige bouclé. It's pretty much a proven fact.

2. High Five Naturals Cotton Knot Pillow, $44.95

Choose from 10 lovely neutral and pastel shades, from coffee brown to matcha green.

3. Bearaby Hugget, $29-$129

High-design meets stress relief with this new release from Bearaby. Sold in three sizes, this new take on a classic is intended to be squeezed, hugged, or held for instant anxiety relief.

4. Hi Sunday Collective Nolita Bouclé Knot Pillow, $56

These gorgeous round pillows are crafted from neutral bouclé fabric in downtown NYC.

5. Sioloc Soft Knot Ball Pillow, $20.99-$39.99

This affordable pick from Amazon comes in three sizes and 14 colors.

6. Teotushop & Design Boucle Love Knot Decorative Throw Pillow, $40.41

This bouclé pillow is a simpler design with a little extra funk.

7. Knots Studio Velvet Knot Pillow, $88

This nautical-inspired design is made from rich olive green velvet stuffed with super soft foam filling.

8. Whimsy Home Trend Checkered Knot Pillow, $59

Infuse some spunk to your space with an ultra-fun take on your classic knot pillow.

9. DD Shirt Knot Pillow, $29

Add some velvet and make it oval. This knot cushion is crazy-affordable, too.

10. Millihome Handmade Sophia Velvet Square Knot Pillow, $45

We can't get enough of these chunky, square cuties. We'll take one in every color, please.

