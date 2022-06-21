10 Affordable Dupes for the Iconic Nordic Knot Pillow

Highly acclaimed Icelandic product designer Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir developed the iconic Knot Pillow in 2011, and it's no surprise this innovative, Nordic design is currently ​everywhere​. With its $145 price tag, this accessory sure is gorgeous, but it certainly isn't the most affordable. And that's where we come into play. Keep scrolling for five nearly identical dupes in addition to five Sigurðardóttir-inspired models that we love just as much.

The Best Knot Pillow Dupes

You simply can't go wrong with beige bouclé. It's pretty much a proven fact.

Choose from 10 lovely neutral and pastel shades, from coffee brown to matcha green.

High-design meets stress relief with this new release from Bearaby. Sold in three sizes, this new take on a classic is intended to be squeezed, hugged, or held for instant anxiety relief.

These gorgeous round pillows are crafted from neutral bouclé fabric in downtown NYC.

This affordable pick from Amazon comes in three sizes and 14 colors.

This bouclé pillow is a simpler design with a little extra funk.

This nautical-inspired design is made from rich olive green velvet stuffed with super soft foam filling.

Infuse some spunk to your space with an ultra-fun take on your classic knot pillow.

Add some velvet and make it oval. This knot cushion is crazy-affordable, too.

We can't get enough of these chunky, square cuties. We'll take one in every color, please.