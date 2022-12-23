The Only Hermès Pillow Dupe You'll Ever Need

Most times when writing a dupe article, we'll include a bunch of different lookalikes. ​​This time is different. As we scoured the internet for copycat Hermès Avalon pillows, the products were not living up to our standards. There were slim pickings to begin with, and the ones we found were either the wrong color or texture. Just when we were ready to give up on our search, our jaws dropped when we spotted this ridiculously affordable, nearly identical dupe from Walmart. It very well may be our craziest find of all time.