The Only Hermès Pillow Dupe You'll Ever Need

By Erin Lassner December 23, 2022
Most times when writing a dupe article, we'll include a bunch of different lookalikes. ​​This time is different. As we scoured the internet for copycat Hermès Avalon pillows, the products were not living up to our standards. There were slim pickings to begin with, and the ones we found were either the wrong color or texture. Just when we were ready to give up on our search, our jaws dropped when we spotted this ridiculously affordable, nearly identical dupe from Walmart. It very well may be our craziest find of all time.

(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

Original: Hermès Avalon Pillow, $950

Dupe: Cumka Wool H Letter Pillow Cover, $19.99

Can you believe how perfect this is? Choose from four colors — black, gray, khaki, and orange — and two sizes, just like Hermès offers. Important to note: It's only the pillow cover, but for $19.99 (instead of $950!), we will happily purchase an insert.

