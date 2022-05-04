The Greatest Dupes for Hermés's Iconic Avalon Throw Blanket

By Erin Lassner May 4, 2022
The Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket is as iconic as they come. From the brand's signature H logo to the thick wool and cashmere blend, this blanket is simply a classic. But with its timeless nature comes quite the price tag. Ranging from $1,625 to $4,750, even the most basic models cost a nice chunk of change. So whether you're looking for an exact dupe or a blanket that exudes the same luxe, almost preppy vibe, we have the perfect pick for you. Keep scrolling for the three best copycat throws, plus eight more that feature similar colors, patterns, materials, stitching, and overall aesthetics. Your couch is about to get a major dose of luxury.

Avalon Throw Blanket Dupes

Original:Hermés Avalon III Throw Blanket, $1,625

Dupe:Luxury H Monogram Throw Blanket, $150

Original:Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket, $1,625

Dupe:Airi Black Solid Turkish Wool Avalon Throw H Blanket, $80

Original:Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket, $1,625

Dupe:Urtdf Luxury Woven Throw Blanket, $76.99

Similar Styles

1. Hawkins New York Cross Knit Throw, $198

The crosses give off a super similar aesthetic to the H design.

2. Mark & Graham Italian Greek Key Throw Blanket, $79

Personalize your purchase with custom monogramming for just $12 more.

3. Johanna Howard Stripe Throw Blanket, $179

Everything about this wool-blend blanket screams luxury.

4. Himalayan Art Extra Soft Yak Wool Knitted Blanket, $79.99

If you're drawn to the more colorful Avalon Throw Blankets, this handmade beauty from Etsy is a dream.

5. Pendleton Heritage Blanket, $269

Pendleton exudes the same understated beauty as Hermés.

6. Faribault Mill Cabin Wool Throw, $150

Inspired by lake cabins in Northern Minnesota, this warm wool blanket adds an immediate dose of coziness to your space.

7. Williams Sonoma Italian Boiled Wool Stripe Throw, $179

We're not surprised this is a Williams Sonoma bestseller.

8. Williams Sonoma Plaid Lambswool Throw, $169

The plaid pattern emulates that of the gridded Avalon models.

