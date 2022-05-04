The Greatest Dupes for Hermés's Iconic Avalon Throw Blanket

The Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket is as iconic as they come. From the brand's signature H logo to the thick wool and cashmere blend, this blanket is simply a classic. But with its timeless nature comes quite the price tag. Ranging from $1,625 to $4,750, even the most basic models cost a nice chunk of change. So whether you're looking for an exact dupe or a blanket that exudes the same luxe, almost preppy vibe, we have the perfect pick for you. Keep scrolling for the three best copycat throws, plus eight more that feature similar colors, patterns, materials, stitching, and overall aesthetics. Your couch is about to get a major dose of luxury.
Video of the Day
Avalon Throw Blanket Dupes
Original: Hermés Avalon III Throw Blanket, $1,625
Original: Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket, $1,625
Original: Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket, $1,625
Similar Styles
The crosses give off a super similar aesthetic to the H design.
Personalize your purchase with custom monogramming for just $12 more.
Everything about this wool-blend blanket screams luxury.
If you're drawn to the more colorful Avalon Throw Blankets, this handmade beauty from Etsy is a dream.
Pendleton exudes the same understated beauty as Hermés.
Inspired by lake cabins in Northern Minnesota, this warm wool blanket adds an immediate dose of coziness to your space.
We're not surprised this is a Williams Sonoma bestseller.
The plaid pattern emulates that of the gridded Avalon models.