The Greatest Dupes for Hermés's Iconic Avalon Throw Blanket

The Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket is as iconic as they come. From the brand's signature H logo to the thick wool and cashmere blend, this blanket is simply a classic. But with its timeless nature comes quite the price tag. Ranging from $1,625 to $4,750, even the most basic models cost a nice chunk of change. So whether you're looking for an exact dupe or a blanket that exudes the same luxe, almost preppy vibe, we have the perfect pick for you. Keep scrolling for the three best copycat throws, plus eight more that feature similar colors, patterns, materials, stitching, and overall aesthetics. Your couch is about to get a major dose of luxury.