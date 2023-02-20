The 8 Best Chesterfield Sofas to Add Traditional Style to Your Living Room or Study

Even if you're not sure what a Chesterfield sofa is, you've probably seen one before — the ubiquitous piece of furniture has been around for some 300 years. Of course, Chesterfields have evolved over that period of time. They've gone from their traditional leather upholstery to faux leather, velvet, and linen and from overstuffed cushions with rolled arms to sleek, boxy silhouettes. If you're online shopping for sofas, we're sure you can find a Chesterfield that will fit right into your home. Take a look at some of our favorite Chesterfield sofas below.

What is a Chesterfield sofa?

Chesterfields sofas are diamond-tufted couches with rolled arms that are the same height as the back of the couch. Traditional Chesterfields are upholstered in dark leather, and many feature nailhead trim, but furniture designers have created more modern takes on the classic piece of furniture. Now, they can have slightly altered silhouettes and can be upholstered in a variety of materials in a range of colors. Chesterfields originated in the United Kingdom — they were reportedly commissioned in the 1700s by Lord Philip Stanhope, fourth Earl of Chesterfield — and became popular during the Victorian era.

The Best Chesterfield Sofas

This is your quintessential Chesterfield sofa: It's upholstered in leather, has rolled arms the same height as the couch's back, and has tufting. It might be an investment piece of furniture, but considering Chesterfields have been around for hundreds of years, we think it's a worthwhile one. You can also choose from more than two dozen colors of leather upholstery, and you select the size of the sofa — there's even a loveseat option.

If you have a more contemporary style, this updated take on the Chesterfield is for you. Instead of traditional diamond tufting, it has a channel-tufted back and arms, and those arms are square rather than rolled. We're also fans of the chic brass detailing that runs from the legs up to the front of the arms.

No Chesterfield displays a better blend of classic elements and contemporary ones than this one. Consider it a hybrid — it's a tufted sofa with dark leather upholstery, but it has a strikingly boxy silhouette instead of a soft, rolled one. The cushions are extra plush, whereas the arms and back are rather thin. It's a unique style that works in a variety of decor settings, whether you have a modern minimalist living room or a more traditional one.

It all comes down to upholstery options with this traditional Chesterfield, which features nailhead trim. You can upholster it in a variety of colorful velvets or in neutral linens. At 76 inches long, it straddles the line between a loveseat and a small sofa, which means it is ideal for smaller spaces.

Midcentury, meet the Chesterfield. This sofa follows the low-slung silhouettes popular in midcentury couches but sticks to two of the main Chesterfield rules: The arms are level with the back, and the upholstery has diamond tufting. It eschews leather for velvet in rainbow hues, and it has thin legs that add to the modern, boxy frame.

Though its arms do align with its back, this Chesterfield has a curve to its arms, an almost sensuous look bolstered by the luxe velvet upholstery. (There's also a faux leather and a microfiber option, but we're partial to the jewel-toned velvet with this sofa.) It is quite traditional otherwise, with nailhead trim, turned wood legs, and overstuffed cushions.

This sofa feels like a neutral version of a Chesterfield, perhaps less severe due to its outwardly curved arms and firmly rectangular cushions. There is, however, a design-forward touch: gold metal legs add some pizzazz to this simple sofa. Besides beige, the velvet upholstery comes in black, red, emerald green, and gray.

If you thought Chesterfields didn't come in a sectional layout, think again. Those bold enough to take on this eye-catching piece of furniture are treated to plush cushions and the perfect napping spot.

How We Chose

To select these Chesterfield sofas, we considered a range of materials, sizes, and price points to suit different design styles and budgets. We also made sure each sofa (or the company that makes it) has received good customer reviews.