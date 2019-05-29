Finding the perfect couch or sofa for your space can be quite the challenge, considering you have to take into account style, size, durability, and comfort. Gone are the days of going to a showroom to sit on every single couch in order to find your match — now, buying furniture online and relying on customer reviews and flexible return policies is the new norm. But, it could take you weeks (or months) to weed through the overwhelming volume of retailers on the internet. Luckily, we've rounded up the 19 best places to buy a couch online to save you the trouble.
1. AllModern
Price range: $800–$5,599.99
Style offerings: the best of modern — from farmhouse to Scandinavian to midcentury styles
Good to know: Much like its sister sites Wayfair and Joss & Main, AllModern is a great destination for exploring a variety of aesthetics that can easily fit into your current space, especially if you're not quite sure what style of couch you want. From spacious sectionals to buttery leather sofas to elegant tufted couches, it has incredible options that won't break the bank.
Our pick: Goza Velvet Sofa, $1,800.99
2. Target
Price range: $120–$6,199.99
Style offerings: modern, midcentury, luxury and glam, traditional, contemporary, boho, farmhouse, coastal, urban living, Scandinavian, industrial
Good to know: On top of being a one-stop-shop for trendy apparel, beauty products, and home decor, Target also has an eclectic mix of furniture, including affordable sofas. Choose from sleek velvet tufted couches, reversible chaise upholstered styles, and chic reclining futons for small city apartments — there's something for every budget and taste.
Price range: $479–$2,299
Style offerings: bohemian, modern, midcentury
Good to know: While some home decor items from Urban Outfitters seem more suited to dorm life, its selection of furniture — couches, in particular — feels much more elevated. Featuring boho striped sofas, vintage-inspired velvet sectionals, midcentury modern styles, and more, you can easily add style and hygge to your living space.
Our pick: Camila Velvet Sofa, $1,299
4. Amazon
Price range: $59.99-$7,000+
Style offerings: bohemian, modern, midcentury modern, farmhouse, industrial, and more
Good to know: As you can imagine, Amazon has what seems like an endless amount of sofas in stock. You can find everything from sleeper sofas to futons to spacious sectionals in all sorts of styles.
Our pick: Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa, $579.99
5. Wayfair
Price range: $232.44-$28,199.99
Style offerings: traditional, cottage, industrial, eclectic, nautical, coastal, french country, cabin, midcentury, modern
Good to know: Wayfair is a one-stop-shop for all things furniture, including every kind of living room seating you'll ever need. From plush loveseats to stylish sectionals, Wayfair makes shopping for a sofa online a breeze.
Price range: $1,698-$13,998
Style offerings: global, vintage, boho, modern, midcentury, Scandinavian
Good to know: If IKEA is your go-to, but you want to invest in more high-end living room furniture, click over to Lulu and Georgia — a hot spot for elevated Scandinavian style. Pick from modest upholstered couches and sectionals, velvet sofas, and leather styles.
Our pick: Fritzie Sectional Sofa, $2,999
Price range: $399.99–$1,749.95
Style offerings: worldly, artisanal, boho, modern, rustic, midcentury modern
Good to know: A favorite for global home decor, textiles, and lamps, World Market also has an amazing selection of sofas that won't hurt your wallet. Shop cozy sectionals, space-saving loveseats, statement-making chesterfields, and luxe velvet couches.
Our pick: Charcoal Gray Quentin Chesterfield Sofa, $799.99
8. Apt2B
Price range: $1,248–$3,848
Style offerings: modern, midcentury
Good to know: If you love minimal design that mixes old and new, then Apt2B is the place for you. Boasting a ton of midcentury and modern styles in unique colorways, it also has a great selection of sleeper, apartment-size, and quick-ship sofas (read: pieces ship within 72 hours of ordering) to make refreshing your space as easy as possible.
Our pick: Delilah Sofa, $1,748
9. West Elm
Price range: $599–$12,895
Style offerings: modern, midcentury
Good to know: A must for modern, midcentury furniture, West Elm has well-designed couches with a touch of glamour and elegance, like velvet finishes and sleek brass feet. Their selection features slimmed-down sofas and charming pieces — with eye-catching details, like this leather couch with boomerang legs — that are comfortable, functional, and look at home in a variety of spaces.
Our pick: Bradford Sofa, $1,199-$1,999
10. CB2
Price range: $389–$7,996
Style offerings: modern, midcentury, and industrial styles
Good to know: Perfect for homeowners and small apartment dwellers alike, CB2 offers a clean, minimal look that feels cozy and lived-in, but with an occasional pop of color, texture, or detail that adds dimension to your living room, bedroom, or office. Pick from plush, low-lying sofas, not-your-basic leather couches, curved velvet loungers, and modern daybeds.
Our pick: Piazza Sofa, $1,699
11. Blu Dot
Price range: $1,399–$12,997
Style offerings: modern, contemporary
Good to know: You won't find an overwhelming amount of styles at Minneapolis-based Blu Dot, but instead a curated selection of clean, simple, and built-to-last couches in soft, subtle hues. Snap up sophisticated, modern sofas or sprawling sectionals that you can reconfigure to update your space whenever you feel like it.
Our pick: Dandy Sofa, $2,499
12. Article
Price range: $749–$5,359
Style offerings: midcentury modern, contemporary
Good to know: Looking for an approachable design that's not a huge style commitment? Article is a great choice for sofas that fit into any decor aesthetic you might currently have at home. From contemporary couches to classic modern shapes to sectionals with storage, it's got you covered.
Our pick: Ceni Fresh White Sofa, $1,149
13. IKEA
Price range: $119–$3,749
Style offerings: modern, Scandinavian
Good to know: Affordability front and center, IKEA is your destination for sturdy, well-designed couches at an attractive price point. Whether you're a first-time renter or veteran homeowner, they have a variety of sofas — classic shapes, elevated leather sectionals, and comfy sleeper sofas with storage — that are easy on the eyes and on your bank account.
Our pick: Friheten Sleeper Sectional Sofa, $599
14. Anthropologie
Price range: $1,298–$5,598
Style offerings: vintage, boho, glam, art deco
Good to know: Urban Outfitters may be known for being effortlessly cool and hip, but Anthro is like the brand's slightly more sophisticated sister — featuring high-end pieces with a bohemian-glam touch. Choose from teak settees, ornate petite sofas, and oversize sectionals, plus an option to customize any of the options available.
Our pick: Bowen Sofa, $1,598-$2,098
15. Pottery Barn
Price range: $549-$8,197
Style offerings: modern, traditional, farmhouse, and more
Good to know: Shop classic sofa styles with nailhead trims to daybed sleeper sofas at Pottery Barn. Not only does the brand have no shortage of cozy sofas and couches, but most of them also happen to be customizable with different sizes and types of upholstery.
Our pick: Tallulah Upholstered Sofa, $1,099-$2,399
16. Interior Define
Price range: $1,095-$5,285
Style offerings: modern, midcentury, contemporary
Good to know: Each sofa is made to order by a design team in Chicago and a production team in China and entirely customizable by you. Work with their team every step of the way to create a couch you not only love, but that also stands up to kids, pets, stains, and more (depending on lifestyle and preferences). There are over 70 different fabrics and colors, so you can be sure you're spending your money on something that stands up to your life. Plus, you can request swatches to make help make online shopping even easier.
Our pick: Gaby Leather 3-Seat Sofa, $3,795
17. Albany Park
Price range: $999-$5,995
Style offerings: midcentury modern, modern
Good to know: Albany Park was created to make couch shopping easier, with a select few models and colors to choose from. Take your pick from sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and more at more than affordable prices.
Our pick: Albany Park Albany Sofa, $1,399
18. Burrow
Price range: $835-$6,595
Style offerings: Scandinavian, midcentury modern, modern
Good to know: Burrow is a New York-based furniture store that focuses on affordable, modular design. With a collection of seating from sofas to sleepers, Burrow's designs come in different kinds of upholstery from leather to heavy-duty, pet-friendly fabric. These sofas are created to be easily assembled, moved, and expanded, making them built to last and grow with you.
Our pick: Slope Nomad Loveseat With Ottoman, $1,290
19. Overstock
Price range: $237.99-$11,385
Style offerings: midcentury modern, modern, traditional, glam, farmhouse, bohemian, French country, contemporary, and more
Good to know: Overstock might have some of the best sofa deals on the internet with all the sales the retailer has. You can typically score up to 70% off furniture and home decor, including sofas for every kind of interior style.
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.