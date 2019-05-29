Finding the perfect couch or sofa for your space can be quite the challenge, considering you have to take into account style, size, durability, ​and​ comfort. Gone are the days of going to a showroom to sit on every single couch in order to find your match — now, buying furniture online and relying on customer reviews and flexible return policies is the new norm. But, it could take you weeks (or months) to weed through the overwhelming volume of retailers on the internet. Luckily, we've rounded up the 19 best places to buy a couch online to save you the trouble.

​Price range:​ $800–$5,599.99

​Style offerings:​ the best of modern — from farmhouse to Scandinavian to midcentury styles

​Good to know:​ Much like its sister sites Wayfair and Joss & Main, AllModern is a great destination for exploring a variety of aesthetics that can easily fit into your current space, especially if you're not quite sure what style of couch you want. From spacious sectionals to buttery leather sofas to elegant tufted couches, it has incredible options that won't break the bank.

​Price range:​ $120–$6,199.99

​Style offerings:​ modern, midcentury, luxury and glam, traditional, contemporary, boho, farmhouse, coastal, urban living, Scandinavian, industrial

​Good to know:​ On top of being a one-stop-shop for trendy apparel, beauty products, and home decor, Target also has an eclectic mix of furniture, including affordable sofas. Choose from sleek velvet tufted couches, reversible chaise upholstered styles, and chic reclining futons for small city apartments — there's something for every budget and taste.

​Price range:​ $479–$2,299

​Style offerings:​ bohemian, modern, midcentury

​Good to know:​ While some home decor items from Urban Outfitters seem more suited to dorm life, its selection of furniture — couches, in particular — feels much more elevated. Featuring boho striped sofas, vintage-inspired velvet sectionals, midcentury modern styles, and more, you can easily add style and hygge to your living space.

​Price range:​ $59.99-$7,000+

​Style offerings:​ bohemian, modern, midcentury modern, farmhouse, industrial, and more

​Good to know:​ As you can imagine, Amazon has what seems like an endless amount of sofas in stock. You can find everything from sleeper sofas to futons to spacious sectionals in all sorts of styles.

​Price range:​ $232.44-$28,199.99

​Style offerings:​ traditional, cottage, industrial, eclectic, nautical, coastal, french country, cabin, midcentury, modern

​Good to know:​ Wayfair is a one-stop-shop for all things furniture, including every kind of living room seating you'll ever need. From plush loveseats to stylish sectionals, Wayfair makes shopping for a sofa online a breeze.

​Price range:​ $1,698-$13,998

​Style offerings:​ global, vintage, boho, modern, midcentury, Scandinavian

​Good to know:​ If IKEA is your go-to, but you want to invest in more high-end living room furniture, click over to Lulu and Georgia — a hot spot for elevated Scandinavian style. Pick from modest upholstered couches and sectionals, velvet sofas, and leather styles.

​Price range:​ $399.99–$1,749.95

​Style offerings:​ worldly, artisanal, boho, modern, rustic, midcentury modern

​Good to know:​ A favorite for global home decor, textiles, and lamps, World Market also has an amazing selection of sofas that won't hurt your wallet. Shop cozy sectionals, space-saving loveseats, statement-making chesterfields, and luxe velvet couches.

​Price range:​ $1,248–$3,848

​Style offerings:​ modern, midcentury

​Good to know:​ If you love minimal design that mixes old and new, then Apt2B is the place for you. Boasting a ton of midcentury and modern styles in unique colorways, it also has a great selection of sleeper, apartment-size, and quick-ship sofas (read: pieces ship within 72 hours of ordering) to make refreshing your space as easy as possible.

​Price range:​ $599–$12,895

​Style offerings:​ modern, midcentury

​Good to know:​ A must for modern, midcentury furniture, West Elm has well-designed couches with a touch of glamour and elegance, like velvet finishes and sleek brass feet. Their selection features slimmed-down sofas and charming pieces — with eye-catching details, like this leather couch with boomerang legs — that are comfortable, functional, and look at home in a variety of spaces.

​Price range:​ $389–$7,996

​Style offerings:​ modern, midcentury, and industrial styles

​Good to know:​ Perfect for homeowners and small apartment dwellers alike, CB2 offers a clean, minimal look that feels cozy and lived-in, but with an occasional pop of color, texture, or detail that adds dimension to your living room, bedroom, or office. Pick from plush, low-lying sofas, not-your-basic leather couches, curved velvet loungers, and modern daybeds.

​Price range:​ $1,399–$12,997

​Style offerings:​ modern, contemporary

​Good to know:​ You won't find an overwhelming amount of styles at Minneapolis-based Blu Dot, but instead a curated selection of clean, simple, and built-to-last couches in soft, subtle hues. Snap up sophisticated, modern sofas or sprawling sectionals that you can reconfigure to update your space whenever you feel like it.

​Price range:​ $749–$5,359

​Style offerings:​ midcentury modern, contemporary

​Good to know:​ Looking for an approachable design that's not a huge style commitment? Article is a great choice for sofas that fit into any decor aesthetic you might currently have at home. From contemporary couches to classic modern shapes to sectionals with storage, it's got you covered.

​Price range:​ $119–$3,749

​Style offerings:​ modern, Scandinavian

​Good to know:​ Affordability front and center, IKEA is your destination for sturdy, well-designed couches at an attractive price point. Whether you're a first-time renter or veteran homeowner, they have a variety of sofas — classic shapes, elevated leather sectionals, and comfy sleeper sofas with storage — that are easy on the eyes and on your bank account.

​Price range:​ $1,298–$5,598

​Style offerings:​ vintage, boho, glam, art deco

​Good to know:​ Urban Outfitters may be known for being effortlessly cool and hip, but Anthro is like the brand's slightly more sophisticated sister — featuring high-end pieces with a bohemian-glam touch. Choose from teak settees, ornate petite sofas, and oversize sectionals, plus an option to customize any of the options available.

​Price range:​ $549-$8,197

​Style offerings:​ modern, traditional, farmhouse, and more

​Good to know:​ Shop classic sofa styles with nailhead trims to daybed sleeper sofas at Pottery Barn. Not only does the brand have no shortage of cozy sofas and couches, but most of them also happen to be customizable with different sizes and types of upholstery.

​Price range:​ $1,095-$5,285

​Style offerings:​ modern, midcentury, contemporary

​Good to know:​ Each sofa is made to order by a design team in Chicago and a production team in China and entirely customizable by you. Work with their team every step of the way to create a couch you not only love, but that also stands up to kids, pets, stains, and more (depending on lifestyle and preferences). There are over 70 different fabrics and colors, so you can be sure you're spending your money on something that stands up to your life. Plus, you can request swatches to make help make online shopping even easier.

​Price range:​ $999-$5,995

​Style offerings:​ midcentury modern, modern

​Good to know:​ Albany Park was created to make couch shopping easier, with a select few models and colors to choose from. Take your pick from sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and more at more than affordable prices.

​Price range:​ $835-$6,595

​Style offerings:​ Scandinavian, midcentury modern, modern

​Good to know:​ Burrow is a New York-based furniture store that focuses on affordable, modular design. With a collection of seating from sofas to sleepers, Burrow's designs come in different kinds of upholstery from leather to heavy-duty, pet-friendly fabric. These sofas are created to be easily assembled, moved, and expanded, making them built to last and grow with you.

​Price range:​ $237.99-$11,385

​Style offerings:​ midcentury modern, modern, traditional, glam, farmhouse, bohemian, French country, contemporary, and more

​Good to know:​ Overstock might have some of the best sofa deals on the internet with all the sales the retailer has. You can typically score up to 70% off furniture and home decor, including sofas for every kind of interior style.