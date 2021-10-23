The 13 Best Sofas You Can Get From Wayfair

Sometimes your sofa just isn't cutting it. Maybe it's getting old, your family is growing, or your tastes are changing. Whatever the case, a new sofa has a way of completely upgrading your living space. And now, you can elevate your family room without spending a ton or even leaving your couch. Wayfair has a huge selection of sofas that we're a little obsessed with. Whether you love modern, midcentury modern, retro, glam, or classic design, there's always something for you.

Here are the best sofas that we found.

This baby pink sofa is sure to firmly land your living room in the not-boring category. With its ultra-fun upholstery, this rounded arm sofa will help you cultivate a calming space that can be used for both work and play — and it's the perfect addition to small spaces.

This loveseat is classic with an edge, thanks to its fun nail trim. Snag this piece of furniture for less than $300 and get ready to sink into those plush foam cushions.

If West Elm is your entire mood board, this lookalike midcentury modern sofa is sure to wow. The tufted design gives it some fun detailing, while the cozy feel makes it a lovely futon. It even works for overnight guests since it reclines into a sofa bed.

Small enough for a home office or bedroom, this retro-glam couch shines with Hollywood-inspired beauty. You can dress up this loveseat with some colorful throw pillows or leave it as is in your minimalist space.

Wayfair does it again with this deep chocolate, cozy leather sofa. This square arm sofa has smart academia vibes with a midcentury modern twist. With genuine leather and a strong frame, its durability will also be unmatched — just imagine all the novels you could get lost in on this couch.

When we saw this velvet flared arm sofa, we immediately fell in love. Its almost-marbled hue gives it an incredible visual appeal, while its clean silhouette makes it deliciously modern. Put it in your contemporary living room, then add a tall, thin lamp and some abstract art. You're welcome.

Inspired by palaces? If you need a little luxe royalty in your living room, this green sofa has it all. With high-quality upholstery and a rich green hue, you'll be lounging on this comfy couch from Wayfair all day.

This modern sofa has some unparalleled versatility — it's a loveseat by day and a sleeper sofa by night. With faux leather, you can enjoy the look of genuine leather and the ethos of synthetic material. Just add in your coffee table and some vintage issues of Vogue, and you've mastered the look.

Sectional sofas are popular these days due to their versatility and space. At an affordable price point, this Wayfair sectional is sure to be a major hit with the family. Burrow in, recline, and kick your feet up — comfort is calling you.

Small apartment or home office? No worries, because this sleeper sofa will fit anywhere. Give your living room a distinctly modern feel with this dark gray, minimal piece. You can always add some color with greenery or a fun printed rug.

This ultra-practical sofa looks like it came straight out of a high-end modern design magazine. Luckily, it's only slightly over $200 on Wayfair — let your inner minimalist have a field day with this cozy futon.

If you want a classic sofa that makes you feel like a member of the Royal family, look no further. With flared armrests, plush velvet, decadent tufting, and luscious seat cushions, you'll wish you grabbed this piece sooner.

Keep your living room modern without losing warmth. This ivory sofa looks incredibly high-end with its plush back cushions and rolled arms.