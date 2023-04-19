It’s Official: Wayfair’s Way Day Is Happening — Here Are the Best Early Deals

By April 19, 2023
In need of a home refresh? Well, get your wallets ready, because Wayfair's epic annual sale coming up and it's the perfect time to stock up on everything from bathroom vanities to sofas. Here's everything you need to know about Way Day 2023.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair's annual two-day sales event. According to the brand, it's the biggest sale of the year with doorbusters deals and major discounts on thousands of items.

When is Way Day 2023?

In 2022, we were lucky enough to get two Way Day sales: one in April and another in October. In 2023, Way Day will run from Wednesday, April 26 to Thursday, April 27.

What are the best Way Day Deals to expect in 2023?

During Way Day, expect up to 80% off across almost every single category. Some early discounts you can shop are:

The Best Early Way Day Deals to Shop Now

(All prices reflect sale discounts at the time of publish.)

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set

Rukai 100% Cotton Comforter Set (Full/Queen)

Zipcode Design Aquilla Upholstered Bed (Queen)

Latitude Run Waffle Weave Cotton Blanket

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand

GreenPan Lima 12-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set

Birch Lane 3-Piece Seagrass Basket Set

Arlmont & Co. Corralitos Pine Outdoor Bench

Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Seating Group With Cushions

Latitude Run Prattsburgh Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair

Lark Manor Thurleigh Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Everly Quinn Deon 20'' Single Bathroom Vanity

AllModern Laguna Upholstered Armchair

Corrigan Studio Rosevale 85.5" Sofa

Etta Avenue Mirabel 79'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (set of 2)

