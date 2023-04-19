It’s Official: Wayfair’s Way Day Is Happening — Here Are the Best Early Deals

In need of a home refresh? Well, get your wallets ready, because Wayfair's epic annual sale coming up and it's the perfect time to stock up on everything from bathroom vanities to sofas. Here's everything you need to know about Way Day 2023.
What is Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair's annual two-day sales event. According to the brand, it's the biggest sale of the year with doorbusters deals and major discounts on thousands of items.
Video of the Day
When is Way Day 2023?
In 2022, we were lucky enough to get two Way Day sales: one in April and another in October. In 2023, Way Day will run from Wednesday, April 26 to Thursday, April 27.
What are the best Way Day Deals to expect in 2023?
During Way Day, expect up to 80% off across almost every single category. Some early discounts you can shop are:
- Up to 50% off outdoor furniture, living room furniture, area rugs, mattresses, bathroom upgrades, bedroom furniture, wall art, bedding, lighting, and small appliances
- Up to 40% off outdoor upgrades and kitchen appliances
- Up to 25% off storage and organization and major appliances
The Best Early Way Day Deals to Shop Now
(All prices reflect sale discounts at the time of publish.)