The 15 Best Dining Tables You Can Buy on Wayfair

By Pauline Lacsamana October 25, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
When it comes to finding a stylish and budget-friendly dining table, checking out Wayfair is a must. No matter what your favorite interior design style is — whether it's farmhouse or Scandinavian — we guarantee there's something out there that will upgrade your dining room in a flash. So, we rounded up the best Wayfair dining tables to make your search as easy as can be.

The Best Dining Tables on Wayfair

1. Orren Ellis Aida Extendable Dining Table, $1,591

Not only is this modern design a Hunker-reader favorite, but it's also extendable, has a stunning glass top, and is perfect for larger dinner parties.

2. Red Barrel Studio Guertin Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table, $270

Here's a classic round table with a pedestal base that's highly rated and surprisingly under $300.

3. Beachcrest Home Wes Counter Height Solid Wood Dining Table, $269.99

Pair this small space-friendly counter height table with a couple of barstools and create the perfect breakfast nook.

4. Trent Austin Design Marie Steel Dining Table, $279.16

This table perfectly blends modern and contemporary design with slight industrial vibes. Plus, you can get it in two sizes: 30 inches and 59 inches.

5. Wrought Studio Archambeault Pedestal Dining Table, $449.99

If you want a modern look, this glass tabletop with a sleek metal base is for you.

6. Latitude Run Adams Drop-Leaf Trestle Dining Table, $439.99

With two drop-leaf sides, this multifunctional design can be used as a dining table (for family dinners ‌and‌ game nights), console table, or even a desk.

7. Mercury Row Gallman Dining Table, $332.49

A wood finish and clean lines make this dining table a match made in heaven for midcentury modern-style homes.

8. Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvan Extendable Dining Table, $899.99

Can you tell we love an extendable dining table? This antique-inspired design has turned legs and a distressed finish, perfect for cozy modern farmhouse, coastal, or rustic homes.

9. Greyleigh Abasi Pedestal Dining Table, $1,000

Make your dining room extra warm and welcoming with a homemade meal laid out on this rustic-style table.

10. Mistana Katarina Extendable Dining Table, $469.99

With over 1,000 five-star reviews, a guest-ready design, and a price point of under $500, we're all for this contemporary and rustic dining table.

11. AllModern Carlo Dining Table, $1,525

Make a statement in your dining space with an oval design crafted from solid acacia with a unique wood grain finish.

12. Wade Logan Berlanga Dining Table, $585

The white wood top and neutral-toned legs make this two-tone table ideal for minimalist and Scandinavian-inspired dining areas.

13. George Oliver Lukasz Solid Wood Dining Table, $444

Love midcentury modern style with dark brown finishes? Try this sleek and simple dining room table.

14. George Oliver Bedolla Dining Table, $249.99

At slightly over 30 inches, this compact table is the perfect size for smaller apartments and spaces.

15. AllModern Thomas Solid Oak Pedestal Dining Table, $1,047

Made from both solid and manufactured wood, this sturdy midcentury modern-style table is perfect for everything from family dinners to Sunday brunch.

