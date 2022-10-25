The 15 Best Dining Tables You Can Buy on Wayfair

When it comes to finding a stylish and budget-friendly dining table, checking out Wayfair is a must. No matter what your favorite interior design style is — whether it's farmhouse or Scandinavian — we guarantee there's something out there that will upgrade your dining room in a flash. So, we rounded up the best Wayfair dining tables to make your search as easy as can be.

The Best Dining Tables on Wayfair

Not only is this modern design a Hunker-reader favorite, but it's also extendable, has a stunning glass top, and is perfect for larger dinner parties.

Here's a classic round table with a pedestal base that's highly rated and surprisingly under $300.

Pair this small space-friendly counter height table with a couple of barstools and create the perfect breakfast nook.

This table perfectly blends modern and contemporary design with slight industrial vibes. Plus, you can get it in two sizes: 30 inches and 59 inches.

If you want a modern look, this glass tabletop with a sleek metal base is for you.

With two drop-leaf sides, this multifunctional design can be used as a dining table (for family dinners ‌and‌ game nights), console table, or even a desk.

A wood finish and clean lines make this dining table a match made in heaven for midcentury modern-style homes.

Can you tell we love an extendable dining table? This antique-inspired design has turned legs and a distressed finish, perfect for cozy modern farmhouse, coastal, or rustic homes.

Make your dining room extra warm and welcoming with a homemade meal laid out on this rustic-style table.

With over 1,000 five-star reviews, a guest-ready design, and a price point of under $500, we're all for this contemporary and rustic dining table.

Make a statement in your dining space with an oval design crafted from solid acacia with a unique wood grain finish.

The white wood top and neutral-toned legs make this two-tone table ideal for minimalist and Scandinavian-inspired dining areas.

Love midcentury modern style with dark brown finishes? Try this sleek and simple dining room table.

At slightly over 30 inches, this compact table is the perfect size for smaller apartments and spaces.

Made from both solid and manufactured wood, this sturdy midcentury modern-style table is perfect for everything from family dinners to Sunday brunch.