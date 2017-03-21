14 Barstools That'll Help Create a Cohesive Design in an Open Floor Plan

These days, it's tough to find a floor plan that isn't open. So when it comes to buying pieces that coordinate in a kitchen, work seamlessly with a dining room, ​and​ complement a living area, the search can be tough. But since your kitchen island can be seen from other parts of your house — and often acts as its focal point — one way to solve this cohesion problem is to focus on the barstools. Find a pair or more of simplistic colors and streamlined shapes that'll work with any design scheme, and it will be easier to incorporate more elaborate shades and textures throughout the rest of the space. Here are 14 choices to help bridge that gap, from sleek adjustable stools to midcentury modern classics. While none of these picks are too over the top, they all can be used to help unify a larger design.

Step into a Parisian bistro with these handmade beauties. The Riviera Collection's stools come in a variety of colors, styles, and heights, all with that distinct rattan detailing and charm.

Prepare yourself to get compliments left and right when you're the owner of these counter stools. Walnut wood upholstered with faux leather makes for a midcentury modern dream.

With a comfortable saddle seat that molds to your body, you'll never want to leave the home bar.

This customer favorite combines the sleekness of iron with the softness of boucle upholstery.

The full-aniline woven leather and mindi wood frame create an undeniably luxe piece of furniture you will cherish for years to come.

Looking for a clean and polished look that's simultaneously charming? Here's your answer. The solid wood and gun metal legs are a stunning minimalist combo.

We are loving these tufted, linen, swivel seats. They would look perfect in nearly any space.

Here we have industrial design at its finest. Pair this with some more factory-inspired pieces and you've got the look down pat.

Here's a counter stool just as comfy as your favorite accent or dining chair. Pick from a variety of both neutral and bold shades of fabric.

If you like the look of the previous stool but want something just a bit airier, here's the one for you.

This compact set of backless metal barstools will make any space look instantly cooler. They also come in yellow or mint green if you're looking to add a little pop of color.

There's something so lovely about a rich wooden counter stool. This is a quintessential example.

Designed in collaboration with Kravitz Design by Lenny Kravitz, these stools are bound to be cool. The black leather sling can be taken off for a whole different metal-forward look. Basically two for the price of one, if you ask us.

These traditional barstools will cozy up any kitchen.