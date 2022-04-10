The Best Bar Stools to Buy on Amazon

Shaken or stirred? Bar stools have a way of making dinners feel casual and home drinks feel upscale. Whether you're sporting high tables or creating your favorite prohibition-era bar in the basement, the right bar stools are key to creating your signature look.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But when it comes to choosing the right bar stools, you need to think about what you will be using them for. Are you crafting a dimly bit bar to entertain at home evening parties? Will these be accompanying a breakfast bar in your kitchen? Depending on where you will be putting these elevated chairs, you should ensure that the height, color, and material fit your needs. The right bar stool will fit your design aesthetic, be easy to maneuver, and use high-quality materials that are built to last.

Advertisement

We've collected our favorite bar stools to match your vibe. Now you just need to pick the one that's speaking to you.

Best Modern

There's something so sleek about these fun chairs. By being perfectly counter height, these seats are a must when you're completing your kitchen's breakfast bar. With plush seats and a smooth swivel, you'll be inviting all of your friends over for late-night snacks and casual dinners. With this piece, you'll enjoy a sleek design and lavish attention to detail. The soft leather and rectangular footrest allow ultimate comfort while you perfectly add to your modern countertop. The 360-degree swivel and adjustable height make these chairs both adaptable and functional too.

Advertisement

Best for Farmhouse Design

Loving the industrial accents in farmhouse design? These are the chairs for you. With sleek metals and stunning neutrals, you can fully embrace the vintage look in your home. Adjust the height to either kitchen counter or bar height and allow these fun pieces to perfectly complement your needs. And with a 360 swivel and footrest, these chairs are just as comfy as they look. Set them up in minutes then bring out the cocktail shaker (or breakfast potatoes).

Advertisement

Best Vintage

Something about this white tufted fabric screams luxe. If you love that vintage aesthetic, these chairs need a spot in your house STAT. They can easily transition from your kitchen to your living room, depending on your needs. And with beige fabric, you know they will match every decoration that you own. Plus, with soft tufted seats and industrial legs, these bar stools add unparalleled comfort and warmth to every room they touch. It's almost like you're combining glamour with functionality when you put these next to your breakfast bar.

Advertisement

Best for Outdoor Seating

Who said bar stool fun needs to stay inside? Not us. These handcrafted wicker chairs are UV resistant with a natural-looking resin material. And since they're equipped with a foam cushion and lumbar pillow you can sit for three or more glasses of sweet tea without any annoying aches from too hard chairs. Put these on your patio to take advantage of spring air and fall evenings. Everyone will be at your place for Sunday BBQs.

Advertisement

Best Budget Find

Modern. Elegant. Warm. These bar stools add a contemporary touch to your living space without breaking the bank. With high-quality technical fabric on the seat and foam padding, you can proudly display and sit on these for years to come. The warm brown hue makes this the ideal piece to go with your midcentury modern wood pieces, while the ultra-modern legs add contemporary category. Give them a try in your kitchen.

Best Traditional

This classic chair brings traditional design to compact spaces with ease. An eye-catching cathedral peak design on the back combined with a rich cherry finish allows this chair to go with a variety of kitchen decor. And with a swivel seat in dark brown faux leather, your guests can easily sit comfortably for hours as you serve fun bites at the breakfast bar.