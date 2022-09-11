The Best Farmhouse Dining Tables to Gather Around

Farmhouse dining tables are one of the most versatile furniture pieces you can bring into your home. Opt for a minimally distressed dining table, and you have a piece that can sit comfortably in any contemporary space. Lean a little more into the distressed effect, and you have a rustic farmhouse kitchen table. Needless to say, the possibilities are endless.

And even a cursory search on the internet will reveal that manufacturers and retailers are more than happy to oblige your interior design dreams. From large rectangular and round farmhouse tables for all big and small spaces to pedestals and trestle bases, you should have no trouble finding a dining table with plenty of farmhouse flare.

However, you might run into some trouble with the abundance of choices. So to help you make heads or tails of your myriad options, we've pulled together a list of the best farmhouse dining tables to help you start your search on the right foot.

The Best Farmhouse Dining Tables

This table from Wayfair has all the hallmarks of farmhouse style, including a wood top and trestle base. But while this solid wood table has a weathered brown finish and wood scoring for vintage appeal, there's a surprise twist — a concrete stripe right down the middle of the tabletop that makes it modern, maybe even a little coastal, but always farmhouse chic.

When you think about a farmhouse dining table, something like Ashley's Bolanburg probably comes to mind. With a rustic planked top, this gently distressed dining set fits comfortably into any farmhouse dining room. You can go with the matching rake-back dining chairs or mix and match for an eclectic farmhouse feel, choosing from a bench or even captain's chairs to tszuj the space.

Inspired by authentic Italian farmhouse style, this extendable dining table uses two drop-in breadboard leaves at either end to make room for the whole gang. A hand-distressed top, X-shaped supports, and keyed-through tenons round out the details of its rustic farmhouse design.

Made from solid pinewood and hand-distressed for a divinely antique finish, this round dining table sits majestically in your farmhouse kitchen or dining room, and that gorgeous pedestal base is anything but boring.

Thinking about splurging on your community space? This grand farmhouse dining table by James and James is certainly worthy of a feast. Designed with elegant turned legs and made from knotty alder, this solid wood dining table brilliantly takes your family gatherings to the next level.

Crafted from reclaimed wood and enhanced with a finish that highlights the wood grain, this modern farmhouse table really leans into its rustic vibes. And with seating for eight, there's room for everyone.

The beauty of a handcrafted dining room table made by a small business is all the customizable options you have. This dining room table is crafted from Douglas Fir and stained in an espresso wood finish, but you can choose from Oak, Maple, Walnut, or Ash. Plus, if you're designing a small space or outfitting a grand dining room, you can choose the size that fits your space the best.

Finished by hand to highlight the unique natural character of Ebony or Wheat Spruce woods, turned legs add a sculptural design element to this chic farmhouse table. Day to day, this table seats six, but drop-in leaves expand the accommodations up to ten for larger gatherings.