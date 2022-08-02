The 20 Best Minimalist Dining Tables for a Clean and Sophisticated Look

By Erin Lassner August 2, 2022
Whether you're continuing your mission to create a crisp and simplistic dining room or you're searching for a piece that'll perfectly balance your maximalist style, a minimalist dining table is always a good call. And just to clarify — minimalist does ​not​ mean boring. From unique geometric silhouettes to mixed-material pieces, a minimalist dining table comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, and styles. Keep scrolling for our top 20 picks at every price point.

Rectangular Minimalist Dining Tables

1. Castlery Seb Extendable Dining Table, $899

See More Photos

Leave it to Castlery to craft a solid acacia extendable dining room table for under $1,000. If you love the style but aren't looking for an extendable option, you can score the Seb Dining Table at both 59 and 71 inches long for $599 and $699 respectively.

2. West Elm Tompkins Industrial Dining Table, $1,199-$1,399

See More Photos

This ultra-sleek and streamlined industrial-style table from West Elm comes in two lengths and four finishes. It'll add an instant dose of geometric angles to any dining area.

3. West Elm Anton Solid Wood Dining Table, $1,499-$2,599

See More Photos

This iconic West Elm table is unsurprisingly a bestseller for the brand. Its solid, sturdy base is crafted from thick slabs of wood that will add a natural yet polished look to your dining space.

4. Union Rustic Alphons Dining Table, $369.99

See More Photos

We found the look for less on Wayfair. While it isn't quite as sleek as the West Elm version, it's pretty darn close. And that price just can't be beat.

5. AllModern Adam Dining Table, $1,260

See More Photos

Solid walnut wood plus polished brass accents plus a transparent tempered glass top equals an unquestionably design-forward table made from extremely high-quality materials.

Oval Minimalist Dining Tables

6. West Elm Anton Solid Wood Oval Dining Table, $1,699-$1,899

See More Photos

Sustainably-sourced mango wood and graceful lines merge to create this elevated and durable dining table. It's sold in both a 78-inch long and a 92-inch long version.

7. World Market Extra Long Oval Chestnut Wood Fluted Russo Dining Table, $999.99

See More Photos

World Market pulls through with this extra-long, high-design piece at a fraction of the price it looks like it would cost.

8. Interior Icons Tulip Table, $1,599-$2,499

See More Photos

This large iteration of the Tulip Table was first introduced by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in the mid-1950s. It features a classic pedestal base with an oval marble top.

9. Lulu and Georgia Beth Oval Dining Table, $2,298

See More Photos

This new addition to Lulu and Georgia's unique and timeless inventory comes in black, white, and this stunning natural wood stain.

10. AllModern Carlo Dining Table, $1,130

See More Photos

Rustic wood grain juxtaposes the chevron pattern's geometric lines on this modern farmhouse-inspired style.

Round Minimalist Dining Tables

11. Ivy Bronx Lumet Pedestal Dining Table, $599.99

See More Photos

If you're searching for a round glass tabletop, this affordable pedestal dining table is your answer. The wood base can either be accompanied by a smoked glass tabletop — as pictured above — or a clear glass version.

12. Lulu and Georgia Peagan Indoor/Outdoor Round Dining Table, $2,298

See More Photos

It doesn't get much cooler than this black slab tabletop set on three hearty pillar legs.

13. Modway Lippa Dining Table With Pedestal Base, $1,034.88

See More Photos

The sturdy white stainless steel base and wood top make for a clean and sturdy design.

14. Astrid Midcentury Round Extendable Dining Table, $300

See More Photos

Keep it affordable with this extendable wooden dining table that comfortably seats four people with or without the leaf.

15. Lulu and Georgia Maroko Round Dining Table, $1,698

See More Photos

Modern and moody, this Lulu and Georgia exclusive is as good as it gets.

Square Minimalist Dining Tables

16. 17 Stories Pacie Dining Table, $289.99

See More Photos

This compact and affordable pick mixes warm, slightly weathered wood with raw, industrial-feeling steel.

17. AllModern Gabrielle Dining Table, $2,600

See More Photos

If you're okay splurging a bit, we are fully in support of this completely concrete square dining table. It will add an instant dose of edge to even the most traditional of homes.

18. George Oliver Lea Counter Height Solid Wood Dining Table, $385.99

See More Photos

Save money with this counter-height solid wood table sold in brown, black, and gray.

19. Birch Lane Huddleston Dining Table, $1,901

See More Photos

Mixed materials for the win. Pop this subtle statement piece into your rustic, farmhouse, or coastal cottage home.

20. Christopher Knight Home Maverick Teak Industrial Dining Table, $224.87

See More Photos

The metal hairpin table legs add a little extra something-something to this otherwise simple and petite square dining table.

