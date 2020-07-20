The 10 Best Places to Shop for Coastal Furniture and Decor

Coastal furniture is all about dreamy vibes and soft hues. And if you're looking for some inspiration for your home, whether you live by the ocean or you just want to evoke the spirit of the beach, there are plenty of retailers that can help you get your fix. If you like a bit of coastal farmhouse, a more boho iteration of the trend, or you just want some seaside linens to complement your bedroom pieces, there's a place for you.

Keep reading for the shops that carry the beach-chic coastal furniture of your dreams.

Serena & Lily is the ultimate California-cool retailer. With sophisticated coastal pieces that will last a lifetime, the high-end brand is worth the investment. It truly is the perfect blend of casual and polished.

Hayneedle is a great place to find furniture at a variety of price points. The online retailer offers very affordable coastal furniture and decor as well as investment pieces. You can find items for every room of the house and even outdoor furniture to suit your seaside theme.

With a store like Pottery Barn, you know you can trust the pieces you're buying. It's also slightly more accessible than some online-only brands because chances are, you might have a Pottery Barn store near you. This means you can pop in to peruse the coastal furniture and get a real feel for how everything looks before you purchase.

Joss & Main has a lot of great decor pieces at reasonable prices. You can find coastal-inspired throw pillows for under $50 each and table lamps for under $100. While much of the furniture here can suit multiple styles, the neutral pieces that can be dressed up with coastal accents are some of our faves.

Pom Pom at Home is a one-stop-shop for high-end Belgian flax linen bedding. The lived-in look of this fabric and its neutral colors make it the perfect fit for a comfortable yet elevated coastal cottage.

Birch Lane has two distinct collections for coastal furniture and decor: classic coastal and nautical coastal. There really is something for everyone, no matter which way your interior decor style leans. The classic assortment is inspired by small seaside towns, so it's warm and inviting. The nautical line includes stripes and is more sea-forward to fit the boating theme.

Cottage & Bungalow is special because coastal furniture is its specialty. The company focuses solely on curating a collection of stunning beach-inspired pieces so that you don't have to worry about sourcing items that match at different shops. Many of the finds come with an investment-worthy price tag, but they're all stunning.

Bella Coastal Decor offers a wide variety of coastal furniture and inspiration. What's great about the selection here is that it's not overwhelmingly beachy — after all, not all coasts have tropical beaches. This shop takes the traditional vibe and combines it with cliffside views and cold-water scenes, so the pieces can fit perfectly in your cabin in places like Maine or the Pacific Northwest.

Our Boat House has a wide selection of truly beautiful coastal furniture. If you're looking for decor that feels like it was taken right out of a model home that's only steps from the beach, this is the place to shop. The pieces are especially light and bright and can help you create the perfect vacation spot.

Froy has some of the most beautiful furniture you'll ever see. The coastal collection has a more modern feel, which will fit your aesthetic if you're not going for the beach bungalow look. And each item will elevate your home but still be subtly inspired by the seaside, thanks to the reclaimed wood and bamboo furnishings.