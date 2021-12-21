5 Throw Pillows on Amazon That Will Completely Elevate Your Space

By Erin Lassner December 21, 2021
Throw pillows are the cherry on top of a well-decorated room. They have the ability to make the space cozier, more personal, and a whole lot more special. As you probably know, there are a ton of options on the market and they can get quite pricey (like, shockingly pricey). But have no fear. We rounded up five affordable yet luxurious pillow covers that we are seriously obsessed with.

Just note: We said "pillow covers" for a reason — pillow inserts are usually sold separately. We included a couple linked below, but the general rule of thumb is to look for inserts that are 2 inches longer than the cover's height and length. (So if, for example, your cover is 18 by 18 inches, opt for a 20 by 20 insert.) Now without further ado, here are our most favorite pillow covers on Amazon.

Best Rustic Pillow Cover

A beautifully woven material and stitched accents give these pillows the richest look. Stick with one color or mix and match the various tones of these ultra-affordable 20" x 20" fabric covers.

Miulee 20" x 20" Textured Burlap Pillow Covers (set of 2)

$23.99

Available in 10 different colorways, these pillow covers are vintage-inspired and feel very high-end. They are crafted from quality linen-like fabric and will make a perfect addition to your rustic, farmhouse, or traditional home. And since this model comes in three different sizes, you'll need to pick the insert's dimensions accordingly.

Best Modern Pillow Cover

These pillow covers are contemporary and playful, and fit perfectly in living rooms, bedrooms, and formal sitting areas alike. There are four slightly different varieties of this modern pillow design, all of which are crafted in very on-trend, warm colors.

Vanncio Modern Textured Throw Pillowcase

$17.99

These pillows just make us smile. Between the mellow color scheme and slightly fluffy texture, these cases are a very design-forward addition to your home. For reference, they fit a square 18-inch to 20-inch insert.

Best Farmhouse Pillow Cover

These elegant classics come in three different sizes, all ringing up at shockingly low prices. Crafted from linen, the covers are machine washable for ultimate ease. Prepare for compliments galore.

Hckot Striped 18" x 18" Patchwork Throw Pillow Covers (set of 2)

$14.99

Talk about a whole lot of bang for your buck. These luxe-looking pillowcases are an absolute steal. They come in five different neutral colors and would look gorgeous with other subtly patterned pillows or solid ones. Again, since this model comes in three different sizes, you'll select the appropriate insert for your purchase.

Best Boho Pillow Cover

Make a beautiful statement with this oversize, decorative pillowcase. Featuring thick fabric, durable construction, and a gold YKK zipper, this pillow is sure to hold up for many years to come.

Casa Boho Decorative Lumbar Pillow Cover

$59.00

If you are drawn to unique home accents, then this pillow is certainly for you. Although it's the most expensive on this list, a pillow with this much detail and beautiful craftsmanship would be twice the price nearly anywhere else. The brand recommends a 14-inch by 36-inch insert or one that is 1 to 3 inches larger than the cover.

Best Overall

Boasting 4.8/5 stars and over 2,500 reviews, it's no surprise this pillow takes the cake as our top overall pick. Mixing bohemian vibes with a neutral scheme, this set of pillows would look excellent in an all-white room or amongst more colorful boho throws.

Blue Page 18" x 18" Tufted Diamond Throw Pillow Covers (set of 2)

$24.99

You won't believe this sweet deal. This set of neutral and very versatile covers check all the boxes. They're crazy-affordable, high-quality, and have a beautiful design that would complement nearly any space. Purchase inserts according to the size you select.

