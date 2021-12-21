5 Throw Pillows on Amazon That Will Completely Elevate Your Space

Throw pillows are the cherry on top of a well-decorated room. They have the ability to make the space cozier, more personal, and a whole lot more special. As you probably know, there are a ton of options on the market and they can get quite pricey (like, shockingly pricey). But have no fear. We rounded up five affordable yet luxurious pillow covers that we are seriously obsessed with.

Just note: We said "pillow covers" for a reason — pillow inserts are usually sold separately. We included a couple linked below, but the general rule of thumb is to look for inserts that are 2 inches longer than the cover's height and length. (So if, for example, your cover is 18 by 18 inches, opt for a 20 by 20 insert.) Now without further ado, here are our most favorite pillow covers on Amazon.

Best Rustic Pillow Cover

Available in 10 different colorways, these pillow covers are vintage-inspired and feel very high-end. They are crafted from quality linen-like fabric and will make a perfect addition to your rustic, farmhouse, or traditional home. And since this model comes in three different sizes, you'll need to pick the insert's dimensions accordingly.

Best Modern Pillow Cover

These pillows just make us smile. Between the mellow color scheme and slightly fluffy texture, these cases are a very design-forward addition to your home. For reference, they fit a square 18-inch to 20-inch insert.

Best Farmhouse Pillow Cover

Talk about a whole lot of bang for your buck. These luxe-looking pillowcases are an absolute steal. They come in five different neutral colors and would look gorgeous with other subtly patterned pillows or solid ones. Again, since this model comes in three different sizes, you'll select the appropriate insert for your purchase.

Best Boho Pillow Cover

If you are drawn to unique home accents, then this pillow is certainly for you. Although it's the most expensive on this list, a pillow with this much detail and beautiful craftsmanship would be twice the price nearly anywhere else. The brand recommends a 14-inch by 36-inch insert or one that is 1 to 3 inches larger than the cover.

Best Overall

You won't believe this sweet deal. This set of neutral and very versatile covers check all the boxes. They're crazy-affordable, high-quality, and have a beautiful design that would complement nearly any space. Purchase inserts according to the size you select.