The Best Places to Shop for Minimalist Furniture

If you crave the calming effects of neutral tones, clean lines, and zero clutter in your living room or bedroom, you're not alone. Since the mid-20th century, minimalism has been a defining movement in the art and design worlds. What started as a creative desire to pare down distractions and limit imitations is now a widely recognized aesthetic that's found all over the world.

With strong influences from Japanese wabi-sabi and Scandinavian style, modern-day minimalism is known for its soothing look that may include blonde wood, curated greenery, and geometric shapes. It's equally stress-reducing and eye-catching, thus attracting a diverse range of followers.

How to Shop for Minimalist Furniture

If you're on the hunt for minimalist furniture, going for the "less is more" approach is key. Additionally, be on the lookout for characteristics, including:

A neutral color scheme

Clean lines

Sculptural curves

Light wood accents

"When shopping for minimalist furniture, it's all about purchasing quality pieces that reflect your personal design aesthetic and have added functionality within each piece," Sarah Mirth, co-founder and CEO of Artifox, tells Hunker.

According to Mirth, minimalism isn't just a design style, but a mindset. "One of the things that we are focusing on at Artifox right now is how to live with purpose," Mirth says. "It's about staying organized with the objects you want to reveal and the necessary things you'd prefer to conceal. Everything you need is either on display and celebrated or tucked away to create the most usable, enjoyable environment to live or work in without any extra clutter."

The Best Places to Buy Minimalist Furniture

Whether you're in it for the tranquility or the photo op (we respect both motivations), your perfect minimalist piece is out there. From budget brands like IKEA to splurge spots like Finnish Design Shop, we've gathered the 13 best places to shop for minimalist furniture online.

The most obvious minimalist furniture haven is IKEA. Known for its incredibly low prices and delicious meatballs, the Swedish superstore was originally founded by Ingvar Kamprad in 1953 and has grown into a global retailer that sells just about every simple, streamlined piece you could want, from coffee tables and accent furniture to bed frames and dining tables.

Both Crate and Barrel and its little sister CB2 are go-to places for minimalist designs. Gordon and Carole Segal established the company in 1962, after returning from a European honeymoon with the idea to provide beautiful yet practical housewares to the U.S. — and the brands have been doing just that ever since. We love both for dining chairs, bookshelves, and everything in between.

Co-founders Mette and Rolf Hay launched their eponymous Danish design company in 2002 with the goal of working with top designers to create high-quality products. Now, they offer iconic minimalist items by Børge Mogensen, Inga Sempe, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, and more, plus funky home decor that straddles both current trends and classic minimalism, like colorblock vases, mushroom table lamps, and twisted candles.

Detroit-based Floyd is a sustainability-focused, direct-to-consumer brand that began as a reaction to disposable furniture. Its first product was a leg that allowed anyone to make a table from any surface. Now, it offers modular sectionals, adaptable beds, bookcases, sofas, and more that are easily assembled, engineered for longevity and functionality, and totally minimalist.

Before Rob Forbes founded Design Within Reach in 1998, acquiring designer furniture like the famous Eames Lounge Chair was a difficult feat. The retailer gave the public access to such pieces that simply didn't exist before and it stocks all types of styles, including a fabulous inventory of minimalist goods, from office furniture to rugs and runners.

Finnish Design Shop is the official dealer of tons of Nordic brands and designers, making it a prime place for accumulating minimalist pieces. You can expect to find works by artists like Alvar Aalto, Eero Aarnio, Maija Isola, and Hella Jongerius.

Two architects and a sculptor started Blu Dot in a Minneapolis studio in 1997 and have been designing modern pieces in the same space since then. Bestsellers like the Decade Chair and the Woodrow Bed are a minimalism lover's dream.

From graphic tees to mini waffle irons, there is almost nothing you can't buy at Urban Outfitters. So it should come as no surprise that the hipster clothing hotspot also has a compelling selection of minimalist furniture, including bar stools, storage cabinets and organizers, side tables, dressers, and more. Blonde wood abounds.

Similar to the Finnish Design Shop, the Danish Design Store carries lots of Scandinavian brands and designers. Come here for the minimalist works of Arne Jacobsen, Hans J. Wegner, Finn Juhl, GamFratesi, and more.

To build your perfect minimalist home office, look to Artifox. The company's small yet mighty line of desks, shelving, and productivity accessories is sleek, contemporary, and full of clever details.

Dims. seeks out fresh, diverse voices in design and gives them a platform. The result is an intimate yet impressive collection of sustainable, healthy furniture for the chic, minimalist home. With dowel legs and dynamic side panels, we're partial to the composed desk-vanity hybrid.

For minimalist side and end tables and bathroom storage solutions, Yamazaki is the master. The Japanese brand began over a century ago as a small, family-run ironing board manufacturer and developed to become a household name in the country. It expanded to the U.S. with a Brooklyn headquarters in 2014 so that we Americans can keep our minimalist living rooms and offices simple and tidy, too.

Whether you're into minimalist, midcentury modern, or contemporary design, Castlery has a whole selection of furniture to choose from, including trendy boucle chairs and small space-friendly sofas. Not only does the brand have stylish offerings, but the price points are unbeatable.