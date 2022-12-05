10 Affordable Lookalikes for West Elm's Beloved Anton Dining Table

There are a handful of furniture items that are quintessentially West Elm, but the Anton Dining Table ‌definitely‌ tops the list — and it's not too surprising why it's one of the retailer's best-sellers. It's minimalist yet unique, modern but still soft, and is a pretty solid lookalike for Restoration Hardware's beloved Reclaimed Oak Plank Rectangular Dining Table that starts at a whopping $5,145. But while West Elm's Anton takes a huge chunk off Restoration's price, it's still between $1,500 and $2,600, which certainly isn't doable for everyone.

Video of the Day

Keeping this in mind, we rounded up 10 tables with the same overall aesthetic, but for a whole lot less. From nearly identical dupes to new takes on this popular silhouette, here are the best lookalikes for West Elm's Anton Dining Table.

Available in this gorgeous oak finish as well as a deeper walnut color, this Gia dining table just looks expensive. Between its thick pedestal legs and the solid wood design, we seriously can't believe you can score it for under $700.

Only on Wayfair will you find a table this stunning for under $400. The wood grain details give it a rustic feel while the overall design keeps it modern.

This World Market favorite comes in both a 72-inch and a 90-inch version, seating six and 10 people, respectively. If you're looking for something a little less modern and a bit more cabin-esque, this table's live-edge wood, rustic finish, and metal inlays surely fit the bill.

West Elm's Santa Rosa table features the same shape as the Anton at a much friendlier price point. Choose between dark walnut, onyx, and this light driftwood finish.

This mango wood table from Ashley is one of the retailer's hottest items at the moment. Its clean lines allow the natural wood pattern to be the star of the show.

This Birch Lane masterpiece is the definition of traditional-meets-modern style. It's also an incredible deal for the quality. Its double-pedestal base is detailed with horizontal plank paneling and thick beveled framing, and the knots throughout the reclaimed wood give it an organic feel.

Ashley pulls through with another West Elm lookalike. This model is extendable, making it the ideal option for those who love an occasional dinner party.

A slightly different take on the style, this Homary classic features a tabletop that's a cross between an oblong and an oval shape. This, in conjunction with its half-oval legs, adds fluidity and softness to the otherwise modern shape.

Really switch it up with this modernist centerpiece from Urban. The circle cutouts add a fresh and unexpected detail that'll set your dining room apart from the rest.

Get the best of both worlds with this table's exceptionally unique base featuring both wood and metal. Plus, the double base design doesn't just add character — it also offers added support and durability.