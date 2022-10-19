The Best West Elm Dupes for a Midcentury Modern Look on a Budget

Midcentury modern lovers know what a goldmine West Elm is for furniture and decor, but it's no secret that the prices can be a little steep. To help you get clean lines and that ‌Mad-Men‌-like aesthetic on a budget, we rounded up the best West Elm dupes you can find.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​​​​‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, these are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The Best West Elm Dupes

Advertisement

If you love the look of the Zander Sofa, check out this equally sleek (and surprisingly plush) find from AllModern.

Advertisement

Elevate your bedside for under $150 with this stylish gold nightstand.

Advertisement

This stunning gold tripod floor lamp will save you hundreds and still make a statement in your space.

Advertisement

Get extra cozy in style with this midcentury modern accent chair from Wayfair.

Advertisement

While this dining table isn't extendable, it still has the same midcentury modern feel as some pieces in West Elm's collection.

Advertisement

With six drawers, gold accents, and a fluted design, this dresser is almost identical to the original.

Advertisement

Between the mixed materials of wood and faux marble, the classic midcentury modern silhouette, and the affordable price, we're totally sold on this West Elm coffee table dupe.

The chevron headboard and wood bed frame will look striking in any bedroom. And around 50% off the original price is an added bonus.

Get the midcentury modern dining room of your dreams without breaking the bank, thanks to this set from Overstock.

Tapered legs and a caramel wood finish make the perfect combination for a midcentury modern nightstand.