The Best West Elm Dupes for a Midcentury Modern Look on a Budget

By Pauline Lacsamana October 19, 2022
Midcentury modern lovers know what a goldmine West Elm is for furniture and decor, but it's no secret that the prices can be a little steep. To help you get clean lines and that ‌Mad-Men‌-like aesthetic on a budget, we rounded up the best West Elm dupes you can find.

​​​​‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, these are our favorite budget buys.)

The Best West Elm Dupes

1. AllModern 88-Inch Lidia Leather Sofa, $1,880

Original: West Elm 90-Inch Zander Leather Sofa, $2,499

If you love the look of the Zander Sofa, check out this equally sleek (and surprisingly plush) find from AllModern.

2. EKR Bedside Table, $146

Original: West Elm Curved Terrace Nightstand, $329

Elevate your bedside for under $150 with this stylish gold nightstand.

3. Brightech Jaxon LED Floor Lamp, $89.99

Original: West Elm 66-Inch Midcentury Tripod Floor Lamp, $399

This stunning gold tripod floor lamp will save you hundreds and still make a statement in your space.

4. George Oliver Hofstetter Upholstered Armchair, $274.99

Original: West Elm Midcentury Show Wood Chair, $799-$1,898

Get extra cozy in style with this midcentury modern accent chair from Wayfair.

5. Walker Edison Midcentury Modern Dining Table, $279

Original: West Elm Midcentury Expandable Dining Table, $799

While this dining table isn't extendable, it still has the same midcentury modern feel as some pieces in West Elm's collection.

6. Willa Arlo Interiors Glenbrook 6 - Drawer Dresser, $1,049.99

Original: West Elm Quinn 56-Inch 6-Drawer Dresser, $1,749

With six drawers, gold accents, and a fluted design, this dresser is almost identical to the original.

7. Versanora Kingston Coffee Table, $137.99

Original: West Elm Reeve Midcentury 48-Inch Rectangle Coffee Table, $749

Between the mixed materials of wood and faux marble, the classic midcentury modern silhouette, and the affordable price, we're totally sold on this West Elm coffee table dupe.

8. Mistana Leda Solid Wood Bed (Queen), $870

Original: West Elm Alexa Reclaimed Wood Bed (Queen), $1,699

The chevron headboard and wood bed frame will look striking in any bedroom. And around 50% off the original price is an added bonus.

9. Christopher Knight Home Idalia Midcentury Modern Dining Chairs (set of 2), $195.27

Original: West Elm Classic Café Upholstered Dining Chair (set of 2), $339

Get the midcentury modern dining room of your dreams without breaking the bank, thanks to this set from Overstock.

10. Walker Edison Midcentury Modern Wood Nightstand, $138.99

Original: West Elm Midcentury Closed Nightstand, $399

Tapered legs and a caramel wood finish make the perfect combination for a midcentury modern nightstand.

