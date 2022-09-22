The 10 Most Popular Sofas and Sectionals at West Elm

Best known for its midcentury modern-style furniture and decor, you could spend hours scrolling through West Elm's site for your next home upgrade. But one category you'll especially want to keep an eye out for is its sofas and sectionals. With mid- to high-price finds, many of West Elm's living room seating options are customizable, allowing you to choose between dozens of upholstery styles, seat depths, and more. To help you find the best of the best, we rounded up the most popular sofas and sectionals at West Elm.

The Best West Elm Sofas and Sectionals

With clean lines and overstuffed cushions, the Zander Leather Sofa is the perfect blend between high design and comfort.

Modern with a firm feel, this sectional has a moveable ottoman for endless seating possibilities. But if you like a standard sectional, you can score the modern look as an L-shaped sectional and bumper chaise sectional.

Not only is the Oliver Sofa designed for small spaces, but it's also one of the more affordable sofas at West Elm.

Made with deep seats and plush cushions, this sectional will be your new favorite lounge spot.

This modular sectional is an absolute dream for anyone who wants a modern design paired with extra-cozy cushions. You can also score this comfy design as a regular sofa, two-piece chaise sectional, modular sofa, and bumper chaise sectional with dark wood finish legs.

Have your best movie nights yet with this ultra-plush sofa with not one, but two seat depth options. And if you have a larger living room and could use more seating, the Haven design is also available as a bumper chaise sectional, leather sectional, double wide chaise sectional, and two-piece chaise sectional.

If you're the host with the most and love having overnight guests, try this sleeper sectional, complete with a storage chaise for extra blankets and pillows. You can also get the Harris as a traditional sleeper sectional with a queen-size gel mattress for extra comfort.

Crafted with genuine top-grain leather, the Axel Sofa offers a firm, bench-style seating and a chic minimalist look.

Opt for a coastal or Scandinavian vibe with the Hargrove Sectional, which has a light wood frame and cushions stuffed with a plush feather and fiber fill.

Not too soft and not too firm, the Harris Sofa is just right for everyday lounging. It's also available with visible and adjustable legs if you're looking for a sofa with wood accents.