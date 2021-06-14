13 Pieces of Home Decor Perfect for a Timeless Midcentury Modern Look

If there's one interior design style that we'll never get tired of, it's midcentury modern. With clean lines and a simple design that not only looks great but is also functional, it's tough to beat.

Advertisement

Dating back to the 1940s and 1960s, the key characteristics of midcentury modern style include gentle curves like spherical lighting, geometric shapes and patterns, modular furniture, and earth tones, to name a few. But regardless of what type of home decor catches your eye, whether it's minimalist or boho, there are a few elements you can add to bring a more modern look to your space. Scroll through to check out 13 of our top midcentury modern decor picks, below.

Inspired by the iconic Noguchi table, this triangular, glass-top coffee table with a smooth wood base would add just the right amount of modern design to any living room.

Like this sputnik chandelier, a unique light fixture is certainly a retro statement piece that would look stunning in a modern dining room.

Adding throw pillows (especially textured ones like velvet or leather) to your space is an easy way to play around with the midcentury modern look without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

Another budget-friendly way to incorporate midcentury modern pieces into your home is through wall art. This piece from Society6 brings together geometric shapes and wood, two key staples of midcentury modern decor.

West Elm is basically the holy grail of midcentury modern style, and this bar cart is no exception. Not only does it mix materials like wood and metal but it's also made in a fair trade environment with sustainable materials.

This arched floor lamp with a dome shade is ideal for a midcentury modern living room, especially positioned over a sectional or lounge chair.

This beautiful geometric pattern throw incorporates pops of color with a gorgeous green weaved throughout the blanket that would look amazing draped over a sofa or in a modern bedroom.

Advertisement

Add a touch of midcentury modern aesthetic to any space with this subtle geometric pattern area rug.

Tulip chairs are a major nod to the midcentury modern era. You can even complete your dining room with a tulip dining table to match.

This mini desk made from wood, tempered glass, and a steel frame with an antique brass finish is the perfect midcentury modern find to add to your home office.

This take on a starburst clock uses a mix of metal and wood, and it's a stunning midcentury modern accent piece to decorate your walls.

Advertisement

Made from teak wood, this book case (that also doubles as a room divider) is sure to be the focal point of any room.

This Rejuvenation table lamp is a classic midcentury modern design with a ceramic base available in an earthy color palette.