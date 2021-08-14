The Best Midcentury Modern Decor on a Budget

Midcentury modern decor is having a major moment right now when it comes to interior design. The sleek and timeless style is popping up almost everywhere, but with great style comes large price tags (usually). Luckily, we've searched the web for budget-friendly midcentury decor that also doesn't skimp on style.

From furniture accent pieces to unique artwork, we've rounded up some of our favorite midcentury modern decor on a budget.

At less than $300, this midcentury modern-inspired bed frame feels both old and new at the same time. It's simple enough to be understated, but sturdy enough to pull your home room together.

Simple but stunning, this is the perfect versatile accent piece. Whether you place it in your living room, office, or foyer, you'll definitely get compliments from your house guests.

This abstract artwork is great for giving off a midcentury modern look in your home for a steal-worthy price.

Adding a few midcentury coasters is an inexpensive and easy way to throw in a bit of flair in an instant.

If you love the look of the Herman Miller Nelson Clock, but don't love the price tag, this equally fun and affordable option from Etsy is a surefire way to turn any space into a midcentury modern aesthetic.

Featuring velvet cushioning and a sleek brass base, this midcentury modern chair can be both an accent piece or can be bought in multiples to use in your dining room.

This simple and chic mirror can be placed in your hallway, bedroom, or even bathroom. The gold pipe-styled frame is great for evoking a classic and understated feel, which is popular with midcentury modern decor.

This vase is stunning enough to be displayed on its own or with a beautiful bouquet.

This well-priced throw is definitely meant for a midcentury modern-inspired home, featuring a bold checkered pattern and fleece fabric.

Looking for midcentury modern planters that won't break the bank? Try these spun metal tabletop planters, which come in a set of two.

Sometimes you only need a subtle piece, like this contemporary floor lamp, to add a bit of midcentury modern to your home.

Spruce up your bed or couch with this statement pillow. It includes a multi-color, abstract design, and costs less than $50.

A coffee table that is functional, on-trend, and budget-friendly? Sounds like a win-win in our book. This midcentury modern piece features a combination of open design and hidden storage, making it a reliable choice for piling on coffee table books, flowers, and more.