21 High-Design Finds You Won't Believe Are at The Home Depot

When it comes to home improvement projects and holiday decor (notably the viral giant skeleton), The Home Depot takes the cake. But believe it or not, there are hundreds if not thousands of surprisingly stylish finds that will instantly elevate your space. We're talking modern sofas, sleek accent chairs, and even some dupes of iconic pieces, like the Marcel Breuer Wassily chair. Scroll through for our favorites.

The Best High-Design Furniture and Decor at The Home Depot

Can you believe that The Home Depot has a spot-on Anthropologie Primrose Mirror dupe?

Transport back to '70s with a Mario Bellini sofa dupe.

Here's another high-design modern take on the mushroom lamp.

Perfect for anyone who loves the look of the Wassily chair but not the price tag.

We love a stylish decor find that doubles as storage.

Make a statement in your living room with a gorgeous gold arc lamp with an equally stylish marble base.

A tufted backrest and an angular silhouette make this velvet sofa a total eye-catcher.

This sherpa storage bench is perfect for extra bedding or pillows.

Opt for a classic midcentury modern sofa for under $500.

The Home Depot has a shocking amount of beautiful glassware that you can easily gift or add to your own bar cart.

With a modern black frame and linen headboard, it's hard to believe this high-design find is under $400.

Keep knickknacks safe and sound in style.

Go boho chic with this carved nightstand. And if you want to go all out, you can get a matching bed frame.

Warm up your living room with a cozy coastal grandmother-style chair.

Opt for a contemporary design with a boxy leather sofa wrapped in an exposed metal frame.

Give your dining room a retro twist with these stunning cane and faux leather chairs.

For major boho vibes, add this textured coffee table to your cart.

At under $200, you can score a super-sleek accent chair.

This bed frame looks like a West Elm dupe for a fraction of the price.

Mix materials on your bed or couch with a faux leather accent pillow.

With faux leather and a sleek frame, this coffee table will give your living room a midcentury modern edge.