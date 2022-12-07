21 High-Design Finds You Won't Believe Are at The Home Depot

By Pauline Lacsamana December 7, 2022
When it comes to home improvement projects and holiday decor (notably the viral giant skeleton), The Home Depot takes the cake. But believe it or not, there are hundreds if not thousands of surprisingly stylish finds that will instantly elevate your space. We're talking modern sofas, sleek accent chairs, and even some dupes of iconic pieces, like the Marcel Breuer Wassily chair. Scroll through for our favorites.

The Best High-Design Furniture and Decor at The Home Depot

1. Kate and Laurel Medium Arch Gold Classic Mirror, $125.99

Can you believe that The Home Depot has a spot-on Anthropologie Primrose Mirror dupe?

2. Magic Home 103.95-Inch Modern Velvet Sectional Sofa, $1,219.96

Transport back to '70s with a Mario Bellini sofa dupe.

3. Novogratz x Globe Electric Olivia 12-Inch Matte Brass Table Lamp, $52.23

Here's another high-design modern take on the mushroom lamp.

4. Baxton Studio Jericho Faux Leather Accent Chair, $274.49

Perfect for anyone who loves the look of the Wassily chair but not the price tag.

5. Litton Lane White Stoneware Contemporary Decorative Jars (set of 2), $30.09

We love a stylish decor find that doubles as storage.

6. Brightech Olivia 75-Inch Brass LED Arc Floor Lamp, $189.99

Make a statement in your living room with a gorgeous gold arc lamp with an equally stylish marble base.

7. Jennifer Taylor Jack 84-Inch Velvet Tuxedo Sofa, $1,560.52

A tufted backrest and an angular silhouette make this velvet sofa a total eye-catcher.

8. Homepop Sherpa Storage Bench, $290.09

This sherpa storage bench is perfect for extra bedding or pillows.

9. Noble House 72.3-Inch Tufted Sofa, $449.71

Opt for a classic midcentury modern sofa for under $500.

10. Home Decorators Collection Genoa Crystal Coupe Cocktail Glasses (set of 4), $24.60

The Home Depot has a shocking amount of beautiful glassware that you can easily gift or add to your own bar cart.

11. Brookside Molly 60-Inch Upholstered Platform Bed (Queen), $349.99

With a modern black frame and linen headboard, it's hard to believe this high-design find is under $400.

12. Litton Lane Rectangle Mother of Pearl Handmade Boxes (set of 2), $55.10

Keep knickknacks safe and sound in style.

13. Home Decorators Collection Chennai Nightstand, $599

Go boho chic with this carved nightstand. And if you want to go all out, you can get a matching bed frame.

14. Jayden Creation Delphine Beige Natural Legs Cane Accent Chair, $305.98

Warm up your living room with a cozy coastal grandmother-style chair.

15. Flash Furniture Hercules Regal Series Contemporary Leather Sofa, $1,291.15

Opt for a contemporary design with a boxy leather sofa wrapped in an exposed metal frame.

16. SIASY Faux Leather Accent Cane Side Chairs (set of 2), $325.31

Give your dining room a retro twist with these stunning cane and faux leather chairs.

17. Farmhouse Wood Round Coffee Table, $285.29

For major boho vibes, add this textured coffee table to your cart.

18. SAUDER Boulevard Cafe Camel Leather-Like Metal Chair, $181.99

At under $200, you can score a super-sleek accent chair.

19. Camaflexi Midcentury Castanho Platform Bed (Queen), $336.13

This bed frame looks like a West Elm dupe for a fraction of the price.

20. Marley Forrest Avanti Polyester Throw Pillow, $41.80

Mix materials on your bed or couch with a faux leather accent pillow.

21. Nathan James Nelson 47-Inch Coffee Table With Storage, $295.31

With faux leather and a sleek frame, this coffee table will give your living room a midcentury modern edge.

